A Nigerian lady is now back at her school trying to write the courses she failed years ago when she was a student

The lady made a post on TikTok narrating how she did not take her studies seriously back in 2019

She said she was focusing on business and music which later failed and also resulted in her failing some courses

A Nigerian lady failed some courses when she was a student at Adekunle Ajasin University years ago.

The lady shared a post on TikTok, noting that she had returned to the school to retake the courses and pass them.

Lady returns to her university to write carryovers. Photo credit: TikTok/@divaoyin.

According to Divaoyin, she didn't take her studies seriously, and this made her fail some courses.

Divaoyin said she was trying to build a business back then but the business later failed.

She carried over some courses and now, she is in the school attending lectures so she could pass.

She wrote on TikTok:

"Attending lectures of my carryover courses and taking them seriously because life didn't end when I decided to put music and business over my studies and failed in both aspects. See who got a spillover."

Reactions as lady goes back to write carryover

@Julianah said:

"I’m rooting for you Divaoyin. I knew you in school and I listened to your music. God will see you through."

@Flora_Facials__ said:

"My school mate. Sending you lots of love."

@sikemioluwa said:

"Been there, done that and it’s bygone now…..it will surely pass."

@TEE &TEE JEWELRY'S said:

"My present condition. I pray I succeed in all the papers no more carry over again. My mates don dey service."

@ooreofe_photography said:

"AAUA my school. Sending you love please."

