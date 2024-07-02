A lady's story of how she met her husband on Facebook while fighting over BBNaija's Nengi has gone viral

According to the lady, she was never a fan of the reality show but the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020 made her glued to the show

She and her husband were on Facebook defending the former reality star from trolls, and from there, they liked themselves

A lady (@tkvoicesakewi on TikTok) has shared how defending a former Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) reality show housemate, Nengi Hampson, got her a husband online.

A lady narrates how she met her husband on Facebook. Image credit: @tkvoicesakewi

Source: TikTok

In a post on TikTok. she noted that she felt people who watched the show were jobless but she later watched the show in 2020 due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

According to her, she was not comfortable with how Nengi was being bullied on Facebook and she and her husband decided to defend her.

At one point, her husband asked her to leave the trolls and she laughed heartily. She clicked on his Facebook profile and liked his pictures, adding that he was her kind of man.

After her request was accepted, she started communicating with him till he asked her to be his girlfriend. She agreed and they are now married.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to the lady's post

Several social media users have commented on the lady's post. Legit.ng has compiled the reactions below:

@ara.shortlets:

"Nengi suppose to attend this wedding o."

@wendy_adamma:

"When is the next BBN starting? Make I know who I go argue put."

@oluchukwu_____:

"Social media has given the majority of people their life partners."

@i_am_zebb:

"Simple and short. No long history of who are you and what do you bring to the table.."

@a.d.a_e.z.e_:

"Incase you see me dey argue, na man I dey find."

@seyishay:

"Be like say na lovers dey reign this year o."

Lady marries man she met online

Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady shared a video on TikTok, detailing how she met the man who would later become her husband.

She said their relationship started like a joke after they met in the comment section of a post shared by comedian, Sabinus.

In the video she posted, she showed that their relationship blossomed into a serious one, leading the man to marry her.

Source: Legit.ng