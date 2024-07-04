Abroad-based Lady Who Was Asked to Clean 100 Toilets in a Day Cries Out in Video, People React
- A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad has shared her tiring experience while working as a cleaner
- The hardworking lady shared a video of herself returning home from work after cleaning about 100 toilets
- Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many encouraging her to keep hustling hard
A Nigerian lady based abroad has shared her frustrating experience of cleaning 100 toilets in one day.
The lady, who works as a cleaner in a foreign country, took to TikTok to share her story, highlighting the physical demands of her job.
Lady laments over workload abroad
The lady, identified as @mhiztvicky on the platform, shared a clip of herself returning from work looking tired.
PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!
The post sparked a wave of support and encouragement from netizens abroad, especially workers who understood the magnitude of her task.
"Me coming back from work after cleaning 100 toilets. I'm tired," she captioned the video.
Reactions as cleaner cries out over workload
Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to encourage the lady to keep hustling hard.
@Jossy Oscar said:
"Toilet wey no even dirty."
@mimilove273 wrote:
"Better to wash 10k toilets in London and get paid. I've been washing my family toilets for free."
@Hubert x said:
"Africans we are mentally enslaved we go back in 2024 to clean a white man's excrement. We cursed."
@Chibuzo Henry said:
"Dey play me way be plumber for Nigeria, wetin u wan make I talk kwanu."
@user1124631225107 said:
"Just 100 toilets u re tire okwaya, infact, una no get strength for tha abroad biko."
@user8182949796774 stated:
"Now you earn like 2k after you pay bills rent electricity internet food you left with like $300 take home is that not punishment no freedom nothing like home till u come abroad u understand."
@Mr Olamide added:
"Wow sorry dear, May God alright look for Good job with good money for you over there IJN."
Watch the video below:
Man washes toilet with pride abroad
Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a young Nigerian man dumped all pride and travelled abroad to seek a better opportunity as a cleaner.
The man shared a video of one of the days he worked. He was pleased to be making ends meet in the UK.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Ankrah Shalom (Human-Interest editor) Shalom Ankrah is a journalist and a Human Interest Editor at Legit.ng with over three years of experience. She has a degree in Mass communication from Alex Ekwueme University. Shalom has worked with reputable news organizations including The Tide and GistReel. Email: ankrah.shalom@corp.legit.ng.