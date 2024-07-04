A Nigerian lady who relocated abroad has shared her tiring experience while working as a cleaner

The hardworking lady shared a video of herself returning home from work after cleaning about 100 toilets

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many encouraging her to keep hustling hard

A Nigerian lady based abroad has shared her frustrating experience of cleaning 100 toilets in one day.

The lady, who works as a cleaner in a foreign country, took to TikTok to share her story, highlighting the physical demands of her job.

Lady based abroad laments after cleaning 100 toilets Photo credit: @mhiztvicky/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady laments over workload abroad

The lady, identified as @mhiztvicky on the platform, shared a clip of herself returning from work looking tired.

The post sparked a wave of support and encouragement from netizens abroad, especially workers who understood the magnitude of her task.

"Me coming back from work after cleaning 100 toilets. I'm tired," she captioned the video.

Reactions as cleaner cries out over workload

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to encourage the lady to keep hustling hard.

@Jossy Oscar said:

"Toilet wey no even dirty."

@mimilove273 wrote:

"Better to wash 10k toilets in London and get paid. I've been washing my family toilets for free."

@Hubert x said:

"Africans we are mentally enslaved we go back in 2024 to clean a white man's excrement. We cursed."

@Chibuzo Henry said:

"Dey play me way be plumber for Nigeria, wetin u wan make I talk kwanu."

@user1124631225107 said:

"Just 100 toilets u re tire okwaya, infact, una no get strength for tha abroad biko."

@user8182949796774 stated:

"Now you earn like 2k after you pay bills rent electricity internet food you left with like $300 take home is that not punishment no freedom nothing like home till u come abroad u understand."

@Mr Olamide added:

"Wow sorry dear, May God alright look for Good job with good money for you over there IJN."

Watch the video below:

Man washes toilet with pride abroad

