A Nigerian man has sent social media users into a frenzy over his reaction to experiencing a power outage abroad

The Nigerian in the diaspora revealed it was his second time experiencing a blackout in 35 years

Many internet users seized the opportunity to decry how irregular and unstable power supply is still a big issue in Nigeria

Social media users have reacted to a man's funny expression after he witnessed a blackout overseas.

Taking to X, the Nigerian man, @BolanleA4, remarked that, "NEPA don carry light.''

He noted that it was his second time experiencing it in 35 years and added that they do not have a generator set there, meaning they'd go to bed without power.

@BolanleA4 wrote on X:

"Nepa don carry light ......2nd time in 35 years...There is no gen, so we shall just go to bed."

He, however, did not disclose the country he resides in. @BolanleA4 shared a picture capturing his environment in mild darkness.

Reactions trail the abroad power outage

@MbaguPeter said:

"2nd time in 35 years? God abeg oooooo.

"We can't even see uninterrupted power supply for a while day in this nation.

"All this uninterrupted power supply way una dey enjoy for this developed nations, the story dey be us like say na fiction.

"I hate coming from Nigeria."

@paulblood777 said:

"Hahaha. Not me checking around to see if my neighbour's noisy caburator of a gen is still on. We've gone deaf with the high pitch vibrations sent by an obsolete, oil reeking machine. It's me pretending not to even perceive the choking CO fumes generated. God save the land."

@thinkerscornerr said:

"This must be very uncomfortable for a lot of people having not experienced this before, the kind of feeling i have when there is light for 2 or 3 days. I get uncomfortable, paranoid as if something bad is about to happen."

@BolanleA4 said:

"Power outages may occur as a result of bad weather (torrential rain, lightning, or wind) damaging the infrastructure, but that is not a regular occurrence."

@OdionPelumi said:

"This can't be Nigeria.

"If it were NIGERIA the narrative would be "Nepa don carry for minimum of 105,000 time in this 35 years."

@Mc_bachelor1 said:

"Our community had light twice in the last 35 years."

@Cupcakegirlie00 said:

"U have spent 35 years outside of Nigeria and u still call them nepa ‍♀️."

