A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment she paid a visit to her twin sister after ten years

The lady was, however, heartbroken as her twin sister failed to recognise her face after they had stayed apart for years

Social media users who came across the video took turns to share their thoughts in the comments section

In a trending video, twin sisters were reunited at a local market after being separated for about a decade.

It was, however, a painful moment for one of the sisters as her twin failed to recognise her at first glance.

Twin sisters reunite in market

In a video shared by @mpanyin_ay3 on TikTok, people gathered at the scene as the sisters laid their eyes on each other again.

While sharing the video, the emotional twin lamented that her sister could not tell who she was.

In her words:

"I went to stand behind my twin sister at the market after not seeing each other for 10 years and she didn't even recognise me. Aww it's so bad."

Reactions as twin sisters reunite

Social media users stormed the comments section on the TikTok app to react to the trending clip.

@Kinglems said:

"Ah ah why you dey turn my eyes? Who be the sister?"

@Nyar-Okwaro said:

"How would she have recognized you when that market alone is congested like that."

@ruel_rhaphy said:

"Your twin failed to recognize herself? Unless you are not identical. Even the clash of spirits should alert you of your better half. I mean. Unless other matters."

@EstherLove said:

"Wait please guys just tell me the truth please because am confused, Did you understand anything?"

@Celeste Twin Wilkin said:

"I haven't seen my twin sister for 10 years too, but she is not coming back from the dead how sad."

@odogwu aburo gai name reacted:

"How possible is that, for just ten years, not even 15 years."

@mumsysimisola added:

"Her mind was not expecting u. She definitely recognise u even after 60 years."

Watch the video below:

