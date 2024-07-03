Nigerians have reacted to before versus after pictures of a Nigerian lady who was a reverend sister

The lady had taken to social media to release the pictures and her post blew up on TikTok platform

Some people wondered why she left the respected religious group, while others marvelled at her beauty

An ex-reverend sister has shared her pictures on TikTok as she celebrated herself.

@claribel.nenyenwa jumped on a social media trend where people share their new and throwback photos using a trending TikTok song.

People wondered why she changed. Photo Credit: @claribel.nenyenwa

Source: TikTok

@claribel.nenyenwa first shared her old picture in which she was dressed as a reverend sister and followed it up with her present pictures.

Responding to comments, @claribel.nenyenwa confirmed she was no longer a reverend sister. She said she has no regrets about her 13 years in the religious group. In her words:

"But will never regret my 13yrs in there KUS it was fun but I tell you so many doctrines needs an amendment."

Watch the video below:

Reverend sister's transformation shocked people

Michael said:

"See beauty after proper injector cleaning and release of carbon monoxide of 13 years..omo who be ds mechanic..him really try oo..na play."

freddyraymondAmlight2204 said:

"See full package wey we for miss! What d Lord can not do doesn’t exist."

Miss Cam♓️‍⚕️ said:

"Nnem I am so happy for finding your truth….was born and grew up around reverend fathers and sisters,people thought i would become one because of that but I need that life was not for me."

Despi said:

"It’s good you told yourself the truth than desecrating the alter of the lord."

Adannaya said:

"You must have had your reasons and it must have been a good one. Whichever way it takes strength and strong will."

augustinechidi526 said:

"Ogini sister.....u don run from God vineyard?"

thatzmekky said:

"The same way alot of people we convincing me to enter seminary school bcx i look so gentle and innocent but deep down i knew i cnt do it…i ran!"

phillbriht said:

"People are happy changing from bad to good and you are happy you are changing from good to bad. good work."

