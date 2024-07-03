Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, are not giving in to the backlash following their new marriage

The two lovebirds looked happy and unperturbed by the noise and rumours as they sat together in an empty church hall

Their actions in the short moment they shared in the church left netizens dishing out interesting observations

Nigerian actress Sharon Ooja and her husband, Ugo Nwoke, recently garnered the attention of netizens amid the numerous scandals following their new marriage.

The latest couple in town were spotted inside a church hall, looking radiant as they sat beside each other.

Sharon and her man were the only ones in the empty hall, alongside the person behind the camera who had captured them.

After a moment, they were both seen going through the man’s phone as internet users tried to guess what they were doing together.

Sharon Ooja and husband spur reactions online

Legit.ng compiled the reactions below:

thefoodnetworknig2:

"You see as they look phone inside church? Na una comments dem carry go Jesus feet so! Holy Ghost fayaaaaaa."

amarachi_collections234:

"Please while we entertain ourselves we shouldn't forget the coming of Jesus is around the corner. Let's try and repent in Jesus name ."

rhikswigs:

"I love the fact that she’s allowing all this rubbish they’re saying on the internet get to her."

cartruckdealer:

"Wedding that will LAST FOREVER girl wey GOD NO GO EVER SHAME u all the."

chinenye_nwa:

"She really needs to stop feeding the media."

vazezav:

"Reading your unsolicited opinions and drinking the tears."

barbieberry48:

"Congratulations girl, but try and limit somethings from social media........Days are evil."

maradeniss__:

"Let them breathhhh! I cover them with the precious blood of Jesus ooo."

naya_edwin:

"Oh chim. Can she stop updating us please?"

Sharon Ooja spills how long she dated her husband

Sharon melted hearts as she finally revealed the beautiful love story of her marriage to her husband.

Videos from the star-studded ceremony filled the internet, depicting the luxuriant attires she wore to celebrate her big day and her lovely bridesmaids.

During a brief video chat, Sharon revealed that she dated her man for two and a half months. According to her, her Odogwu proposed in the third month of dating.

