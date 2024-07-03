A Nigerian nurse who lives and works in the UK said she had a different experience after using a private hospital

The lady said she had a beautiful experience at the private hospital compared to when she used the NHS for a similar test

She said when she used the National Health Services (NHS), it took hours, but the private hospital did it in minutes

A Nigerian nuse who lives in the UK said she made use of a private hospital instead of the NHS.

She said she wanted to run some tests which was required by a professional group she wanted to join in the UK.

The lady said her experience at a private hospital in the UK was nice. Photo credit: TikTok/@datenaijagirl and Getty Images/Aaron Foster.

According to the nurse, the experience she had at the private hospital was different from what she got when she used a hospital run by the NHS.

The nurse, @datnaijagirl said running a test at the UK private hospital took only a few moments.

She said she had run a similar test in the past using an NHS-run hospital, and she had to wait several hours before she got it done.

However, some people in the comment section said services rendered by the NHS are still better than what some hospitals give back home in Nigeria

Reactions as lady shares her experience using private hospital in the UK

@WOV Report said:

"Comments just show how shallow many people are. She made a video talking about her experience and shallow minds took it differently wow."

@Kolade Gideon asked:

"If the NHS is privatised, will you be able to pay for the services?"

@Juliana Olabisi Abia said:

"Which hospital your country Nigeria get sisi."

@Annie asked:

"Government hospitals in your government do they render half d service NHS does?"

@MaBusiBK said:

"Nigerian of all people belittling NHS your own country’s private hospital is not even good as NHS. You can’t be coming to other people’s country to spit out such nonsense."

