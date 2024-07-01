A young Nigerian lady has finally been called to serve the nation after an impressive 12 years as a student

In a heartfelt video, she proudly displayed her NYSC gown, smiling and emphasising the significance of this milestone in her life

Viewers of the clip expressed their joy, congratulating her and sharing their own similar academic experiences

A Nigerian woman has joyfully entered the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) after a lengthy 12-year academic journey.

In a celebratory video, she showcased her NYSC gown with a beaming smile, highlighting the importance of this achievement.

Lady celebrates being a corper. Photo credit: @baepheb

Source: TikTok

The video resonated with many viewers, who offered their congratulations and shared their own educational stories, as shown by @baepheb.

Watch the video HERE:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Hardeysam said:

“It's not how far, it's how well.”

Short_baby08 wrote:

“How abeg help me calculate a abi u add secondary school join.”

TifehAyaba commented:

“God did urs… I pray he did mine too.”

That Akwa _Ibom Corper:

“He will surely do it ..God never fail.”

Abbeypraiz:

“Tho it might be late, but we won't be denied, it giit to a stage, I lost focus on this, but God held me up and I achieve it at last. NYSC done.”

That Akwa _Ibom Corper:

“Delay Buh not denial…God did.”

Ennywealth:

“I’m so happy for you Phebian at last you achieved ur arms Glory.”

Hoppy:

“Congratulations sister I pray for my own soon sister by next year am happy for you.”

That Akwa _Ibom Corper:

“Tanks so much sis…God will surely do it. He never fails.”

Tunmzy52 Doyinsolasde:

“Congratulations more achievements in Jesus name.”

Beekaytee:

“Congratulations dear it like 14 to 15 years for mine.”

In a recent development, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian graduate in a wheelchair joyfully honoured his mother after being accepted into the NYSC programme.

Young lady salutes mother in her NYSC uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after finishing her camp, a young lady headed directly to her mother's shop, which had recently gained popularity on the internet.

The video showed her giving a heartfelt salute to her mother, expressing deep appreciation for her unwavering support.

In response, her mother, an NYSC member, hugged her tightly and danced with joy, celebrating her daughter's achievement, as shown by @florencegift1.

Source: Legit.ng