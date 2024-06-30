A hilarious NYSC corper in Nigeria took to the stage to share rib-cracking jokes about her educational journey

In the video, she recounted her aspiration to graduate with flying colours, only to be taken aback by numerous carryovers

She humorously described how she had carryovers in her first year (100 Level), which increased to six in her second year (200 Level), leading her to abandon her dream of graduating with flying colours

A humorous NYSC corper from Nigeria captivated the audience with her comedic take on her academic experiences.

In a viral video, she humorously detailed her initial hopes of graduating with top honours, only to face the reality of accumulating carryovers.

NYSC lady shared a funny moment. Photo credit: @oluwafloxxy

Source: TikTok

She described how her first-year carryovers grew to six by her second year, ultimately causing her to abandon her dreams of academic excellence, much to the audience's amusement, as shown by @oluwafloxxy.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

The Creative Makeup Artist:

“My guy.”

Okoye Florence:

“My guy well well.”

Elly_baebee:

“Wetin platoon 4 do you?”

Drama CDS:

“Be like them crack this same joke for all camp oo.”

Mhiz_Philz:

“Ko funny dem too mend me.”

Babakaduna:

“I greet u brosss.”

Okoye Florence:

“Help me touch that other guy Wey dey near you.”

Iheme Favour:

“Congratulations!”

De Trenchboy:

“Keep going big floxee.”

Horla_dotun1:

“More grace dear.”

Cream d’ la cream:

“Higher you go dear. Congratulations.”

Fatima Abdulhakim:

“This man eh, sorry Ehh baybie.”

Source: Legit.ng