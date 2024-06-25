Nigerian Graduate on Wheelchair Salutes His Mother Emotionally, They Hug
- A young Nigerian graduate in a wheelchair celebrated his mother after being enlisted in the NYSC programme
- In a touching video, he gave an emotional salute to his mother, who stood attentively listening to him
- The young man, dressed in his NYSC uniform, removed his cap and saluted his mother, who happily embraced him when he finished
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A young Nigerian graduate in a wheelchair joyfully honoured his mother after being accepted into the NYSC programme.
In a heartfelt video, he emotionally saluted his mother, who watched attentively.
Wearing his NYSC uniform, he took off his cap and saluted her, receiving a warm hug in return, as shown by @onorphotography.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Adegbola AbdulazeezKaffy said:
“I just feel like crying now, how I wish u can get a very good job with dis, mama relax u will enjoy d fruit of ur labour In Shaa Allah.”
MammieRosie wrote:
“And I found myself crying I pray God will make u stand on your fit and walk.”
Thethompson commented:
“Congratulations bro mama u will eat the fruit of ur labour in peace.”
Olayinka zecco:
“Congratulations....I shed tears bcos I can imagine what the has passed through to make this day to come.”
Omobolanle Omofolawe:
“I cried ….oh Lord don’t let your Son regret passing thru dis…:.May Almighty God send your helper.”
Oluwadarasimi titilayomilodo O:
“I was crying, when i saw d video, Wa rii ishee aje fishee loruko jesu, i respect women.”
Aremu Mubarak Destiny:
“Congratulations sir. may she reap the fruit of her labour. So beautiful and excellent performance.”
Magdaphilips:
“May God bless your Mother.”
Olaleye Rasaq:
“Just cry Mom thanks for being there always God grant you long life ma.”
Yemioworuidris:
“Wow...congratulations.”
Funmilayofatai6:
“God will give you the energy to walk in Jesus name Amen.”
User8769823584092:
“God will give you a good job,ur destiny helper will locate you Ijn.”
This is not the first time a graduate will salute his mother. Legit.ng previously reported that after finishing her camp, a young lady headed directly to her mother's shop to salute her.
Young lady salutes mother in her NYSC uniform
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after finishing her camp, a young lady headed directly to her mother's shop, which had recently gained popularity on the internet.
The video showed her giving a heartfelt salute to her mother, expressing deep appreciation for her unwavering support.
In response, her mother, an NYSC member, hugged her tightly and danced with joy, celebrating her daughter's achievement, as shown by @florencegift1.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.