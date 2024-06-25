A young Nigerian graduate in a wheelchair celebrated his mother after being enlisted in the NYSC programme

In a touching video, he gave an emotional salute to his mother, who stood attentively listening to him

The young man, dressed in his NYSC uniform, removed his cap and saluted his mother, who happily embraced him when he finished

Man salutes mother. Photo credit: @onorphotography

Source: TikTok

Wearing his NYSC uniform, he took off his cap and saluted her, receiving a warm hug in return, as shown by @onorphotography.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Adegbola AbdulazeezKaffy said:

“I just feel like crying now, how I wish u can get a very good job with dis, mama relax u will enjoy d fruit of ur labour In Shaa Allah.”

MammieRosie wrote:

“And I found myself crying I pray God will make u stand on your fit and walk.”

Thethompson commented:

“Congratulations bro mama u will eat the fruit of ur labour in peace.”

Olayinka zecco:

“Congratulations....I shed tears bcos I can imagine what the has passed through to make this day to come.”

Omobolanle Omofolawe:

“I cried ….oh Lord don’t let your Son regret passing thru dis…:.May Almighty God send your helper.”

Oluwadarasimi titilayomilodo O:

“I was crying, when i saw d video, Wa rii ishee aje fishee loruko jesu, i respect women.”

Aremu Mubarak Destiny:

“Congratulations sir. may she reap the fruit of her labour. So beautiful and excellent performance.”

Magdaphilips:

“May God bless your Mother.”

Olaleye Rasaq:

“Just cry Mom thanks for being there always God grant you long life ma.”

Yemioworuidris:

“Wow...congratulations.”

Funmilayofatai6:

“God will give you the energy to walk in Jesus name Amen.”

User8769823584092:

“God will give you a good job,ur destiny helper will locate you Ijn.”

Young lady salutes mother in her NYSC uniform

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that after finishing her camp, a young lady headed directly to her mother's shop, which had recently gained popularity on the internet.

The video showed her giving a heartfelt salute to her mother, expressing deep appreciation for her unwavering support.

In response, her mother, an NYSC member, hugged her tightly and danced with joy, celebrating her daughter's achievement, as shown by @florencegift1.

Source: Legit.ng