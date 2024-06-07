The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal (CCPT) has decided to fine Multichoice, owners of DStv and GOtv

The tribunal also mandated free access to DStv and GOtv for one month for all its customers in Nigeria

On May 1, 2024, Multichoice implemented a new price hike. With the price hike, the DStv Premium package is now priced at N37,000, up from N29,500

The Competition and Consumer Protection Tribunal has fined Multichoice Nigeria, the owners of DSTV and GoTv services, N150 million for increasing its subscription fees.

The tribunal also ordered the pay-TV company to provide Nigerian customers a one-month free subscription to its DStv and GOtv packages.

Nigerians to enjoy DStv, Gotv free for one month

The tribunal gave the order on Friday, June 7, citing disobedience to its earlier order, which restrained Multichoice from increasing DStv, GOtv monthly subscription pending the determination of the suit brought before it.

Legit.ng had earlier reported in April that the tribunal ordered Multichoice not to increase its subscription fees without proper notice following a lawsuit filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Festus Onifade, who said the 8-day notice given for the price increase was inadequate.

Multichoice in hot water over price hike

Despite the order, Multichoice implemented its new subscription prices on May 1, and Onifade then proceeded to file contempt charges against Multichoice after it disobeyed court orders.

Punch reports that contempt charges were filed on May 7 against Mr Mohammed Sani, the Manager of the Abuja branch of Multichoice Nigeria Ltd.

In a Notice of Consequence of Disobedience to Order of Court, Form 48, marked CCPT/OP/02/2024, dated and filed on May 7, the notice warned Sani against disregarding the tribunal order.

The contempt was hinged on the company’s disobedience to the court order. Onifade sought an order of the tribunal, directing MultiChoice to pay the sum of N1 billion “or any amount the tribunal deemed fit appropriate in this circumstance for the company’s deliberate actions in disobeying, contravening, and failing to comply with the interim order” granted on April 29.

Multichoice responds

During the hearing, Multichoice, on its part, argued that previous rulings had settled price regulation issues.

However, the tribunal affirmed its jurisdiction and ruling against Multichoice.

The tribunal subsequently fixed July 3 to hear the substantive action instituted against the company.

