A Nigerian man has countered reports that Multichoice has returned to the old prices for its DStv and GOtv packages

The man went on to suggest Multichoice may be giving some customers preferential treatment and shared what he saw when he subscribed via DStv app

He wondered why he was being 'forced' to pay more instead of being charged at the old price and shared proof of his claim

Despite a recent court order stopping Multichoice from enforcing their increased subscription fees for DStv and GOtv decoders, a Nigerian man, J J Agada Aguzie, has said this has not been obeyed.

While Multichoice vowed to challenge the court order and has supposedly reverted to the old prices, some recent subscribers have disputed this.

Agada had expected a reduction in the decoder's prices. The images used here are for illustration purposes and unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Ivan Pantic

Source: Getty Images

Taking to Facebook, Agada showed what he was charged when he subscribed via the DStv app.

He criticised those who said Multichoice had reverted to their old prices.

Agada claimed DStv charged him more

Sharing a screenshot of his subscribed plan, Agada lamented being charged more. He accused Multichoice of giving preferential treatment to some customers. Agada wrote:

"When I told you people that DSTV/GOTV didn't reduce any prices in effect when I checked, you people told me to try subscribing via the app, instead of using their Centre.

"Ngwanu, we have now tried to try the app o. Na there e worse. Or maybe they specially decided to favour some and leave out others.

"Compact Bouquet is still 15,700! In fact, they're now even forcing additional subscription for Showmax, to bring the total to be paid for to 16,832naira.

"The old price before that increment was 12,500naira.

"Ndi Apari!

"So, instead of reverting back to the old 12,500, na addition now?"

Reactions trail DStv package prices

Eduphizy Comedy said:

"Get yourself smart TV and thank me later."

Abraham Chukwuebuka said:

"JJ you're obviously buying from your Bank I guess. I resubscribed yesterday and it was the old price but with their DStv App."

Ifeanyi Itz Victor said:

"Try use palm pay bank then remember to click on renewal.... It will return to normal price."

Wilen Chisom Akuewulu said:

"Despite the court order, they still went ahead to increase their prices in May.

"The court had to fine them the sum of 150 million naira, plus an order to give one month free subscription to all their customers in Nigeria."

Okpala Chioma said:

"If this reduction will come to past it will start with the centers because that's the easiest access point...

"Let's keep our hands crossed till the pay points are adjusted.."

Okereke Ikenna said:

"Dem no dey respect any law in de country...I dey suspect say,one 'top shot' in naija follow own de company."

Man who recently recharged DStv laments

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man who recently recharged his DStv decoder had cried out online.

Kelvin said he subscribed to the DStv Compact package all because of the UEFA Euro 2024 tournament.

He shared a screenshot showing the prices he saw and lamented that his spirit had told him to hold on for a little while. Kelvin wondered when the reversal to the old prices would take effect.

Source: Legit.ng