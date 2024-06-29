Regina Daniels has shared a video from her sons Munir and Khalifa's birthday party preparation

The actress in a clip showed late actor Junior Pope's wife, Jennifer Awele, who was the event planner

Jennifer Awele's look in Regina Daniels' video stirred concerns as many shared comments about her appearance

It is a moment of celebration for Nollywood actress Regina Daniels and her household as her sons, Munir and Khalifa, turn 4 and 2 on Saturday, June 29.

The proud mum shared photos of her boys as she expressed shock at how four years had passed since she gave birth to Munir.

Junior Pope's wife spotted with Regina Daniels.

Source: Instagram

Regina described herself as a fulfilled mum, noting how her sons were sent to her to reshape their lives.

See Regina Daniels' post below:

Regina Daniels spotted with late Junior Pope's wife

The mother of two shared a video showing preparation for her sons' birthday party. Regina who shared a clip of her with late Junior Pope's wife Jennifer Awele rocking a black outfit, revealed she was the event planner for her sons' party.

Gushing about Jennifer, Regina wrote:

"It’s already screaming fun over here at our birthday party prep . As always, my very own amazing @qutejay came with her blessed hands. To think I wanted something small and ie but trust @dopeevents007 to make everything PREMIUM !. Love you girl ! The sky is your starting point with your blessed hands ! I can’t wait to get the party started ."

Watch the video below:

Netizens react to Junior Pope's wife's appearance

See some of the comments as some eagle-eye netizen spotted her wedding ring on her hand. Read reactions below

delightaccountingclinic:

"Now this is how to support people."

babybojay:

"seeing Jnr Pope wife today ..i cry ..No woman should ever experience this ..May God bless you Gina for giving her job .God bless you both Amen."

callmethicklin_:

"I could barely Recognise JPs wife still wearing Her Wedding ringsMay God Bless And Make you stronger Meanwhile RD ooooo Na you dey do Baiday??? I Love Everything about this Video."

chocolateypri

"She was the event planner when her husband was alive and she's till the event planner now. I love this."

koko_mmalady:

"Jp wife still wearing her wedding ring may God comfort her and give her strength to raise her boy's."

