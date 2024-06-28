A funny little Nigerian girl did not take it lightly with her mother after celebrating her birthday party

The smart girl remembered that she was given a cash gift and she confronted her mother to demand for it

Social media users who came across the video online recounted their similar experiences with children

A Nigerian mother got surprised when her little daughter confronted her to demand for her birthday cash gift.

The woman who couldn't stop laughing over the incident filmed her daughter in action and posted the video online.

Little girl demands for birthday cash gift Photo credit: @Neji's kitchen/ Instagram.

Source: TikTok

Little girl demands for her N65

In the video shared by @Neji's Kitchen, the little girl asked her mother why she was yet to receive the N65 she was given on her birthday.

According to her, someone who came for her party gave cash to her mother to give to her but she was yet to receive it.

In her words:

"Where is my money? That time we did my birthday and they gave me money. So where is it? Did you lose it? The money is N65."

While sharing the video, the girl's mother said:

"Somebody tell this child about money given to African mothers. Uwa wants me to buy a bicycle for her younger brother so he can have one like hers. They both already have cars but she wants to give them away to our estate security's children.

"Who gives away their car just to buy a bicycle? And the money this girl is dragging is not even up to 10K oh, she say na sixty five. 65 what?

Reactions as little girl confronts mum over birthday money

Nigerians reacted massively to the video in the comments section on Instagram.

Nosa_odia15 said:

"She meant 65k jare!Please be giving her money oooh."

Onobaby_debie stated:

"Mr John's children have found favour in sister Uwa's eyes."

Certified_anita stated:

"My lover."

Professoroffood reacted:

"The way she screamed "Jesus" made me laugh."

Totesntees_ stated:

"She don tire for this economy."

Goodnews.naomi added:

"She is a giver."

Jelasbakerycafe said:

"Awww Uwa super smart girl."

Watch the video below:

Little girl refuses to accept cash

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl earned accolades from netizens on social media with her discipline and smartness despite her age.

In a video, the intelligent child was offered N1,000 cash by a stranger, but she severally turned down the offer.

Source: Legit.ng