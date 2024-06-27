A Nigerian woman has shared a hilarious video on TikTok showing the moment she played a prank on her husband

In the video, she claimed that their little daughter, whom she fondly referred to as her husband's side chick, broke the television

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many desiring to play the same prank on their husbands

A Nigerian woman recently played a 'broken television' prank on her husband to see his reaction.

She shared the video via the TikTok app, which quickly went viral and garnered funny comments from netizens.

Woman pranks husband with fake broken television

The woman, identified as @amaka.baby54, claimed that her little daughter, whom she fondly called her husband's side chick, broke their television.

Her husband reacted in shock, looking frustrated at the amount he would spend on a new one.

However, despite feeling bad, he still carried his little daughter into his arms and pampered her. His wife was disappointed and told him it was a prank.

She captioned the video:

"I told my husband that his daughter/ side chick broke his television to see his reaction. Boss no get joy. Prank gone wrong. Boss don go check side chick to know if I beat her. He don dey make calls to know how television is now. The food no wan enter. So this man can never leave this girl after everything."

Reactions as lady pranks husband

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to react to the video.

@UzÖrAmâkã said:

"Me wey buy 55 inches LG TV more than half a million early this year. I no wetin body tell me. I no dey allow anybody play reach dere."

@Goodycollections thrifts store wrote:

"U married a good man, some men go don bring down the house in the name of u not taking care of the girl na y she break am."

@oke endurance said:

"If na my papa me my spirit my ghost and the person my video am nor go see tomorrow."

@Abigail Imo said:

"Laa las, na you go take de blame. He'll ask why you allowed her go close to the television."

@Olori-Du-Major added:

"Whenever my girls do something bad and I report to their dad he’ll say ehn why now, is mummy saying the truth as per liar wey I b nah then he’ll say tell mom sorry."

Source: Legit.ng