A Nigerian man has expressed delight after his bank reversed the money he used to recharge his Starlink network

The excited crypto trader took to social media to narrate how it happened, remarking that he finally received Elon Musk's money

His weird experience with the network elicited mixed reactions online, with some advising him not to rejoice yet

A crypto trader, Mayor Chikwe Greatness, has celebrated finally getting the better of billionaire Elon Musk.

Mayor, who uses Elon Musk's Starlink, said he had recharged his network via Kuda Bank.

The Starlink network user got a transfer reversal. The images used here are for illustration purposes and are unrelated to the story. Photo Credit: Petri Oeschger, technext24.com

Source: Getty Images

To 's surprise, Kuda Bank reversed his subscription money after debiting him. He shared a screenshot of the bank's notification of the money reversal.

What amazed him the most was that his Starlink network was working fine despite the reversal. Mayor funnily thanked his bank for making it possible and hoped it would continue.

on Facebook:

"I don chop Elon Musk money finally. He debit me earlier for sub. I later got reversal and my starlink is still working. I hope it continues. Thank you Kuda for making this possible."

Reactions trail Starlink network user's experience

Madukaku Adaeze Munachimso said:

"They will know ."

Joseph Chisom Ofonagoro said:

"Kuda and speedy reversal na 5 and 6.

"One reason I like them."

Kenechukwu Hilary Umenzeakor said:

"Give testimony after 7 days.

"I Sabi Elon. You know fit chop am for Starlink."

Uba Ali-kings said:

"My oga you no follow us dey airtel again? Is thier any challenge you faced?"

Becks Y'ya said:

"I've witnessed such before.. I recharged a number only to receive it on the SIM and the reverse the amount back to my account both airtime and funds was still intact."

Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man using Elon Musk's Starlink switched back to MTN 5G.

Man excited as he buys Starlink network

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a man dumped MTN, GLO and Airtel after buying Elon Musk's Starlink network.

@bros_p_ shared a clip showing when he entered his house with the Starlink network and unboxed it. He also showed how the device's antenna was positioned in his compound. They had to climb a water tank stand to set up the network.

Responding to netizens, @bros_p_ revealed he does N38k unlimited data subscription, adding that the network works perfectly.

Proofread by Kola Muhammed, journalist and copyeditor at Legit.ng

Source: Legit.ng