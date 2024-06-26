A Nigerian couple living in London relocated to Canada, sharing their journey in a viral TikTok video

A Nigerian couple based in London shared their exciting move to Canada in a viral TikTok video.

The video showcased their trip to the visa application centre and the steps they took to complete all required forms.

Couple relocates to Canada. Photo credit: Bimbo Fasanmade

Source: TikTok

They filmed their joyful departure from the airport and their arrival in Canada, capturing every moment of their relocation journey, as shown by @bimbo.fasanmade.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Umar Farouq said:

“I can never leave uk for Canada I rather leave for American USA Canada bawo.”

Rissa wrote:

“This will be me soon. UK to Canada.”

Bimbo.Fasanmade:

“God will answer your prayers sis.”

Rommelwakama:

“Congratulations to you both.. and yes that land MUST FAVOUR you both, as your barefoot touches the ground, the ground begins to unearth all of your hidden blessings... Glory to Glory.”

Oluwabunmi Koledoye

Congrats to you and yours. May the land favour y'all. If you don't mind, what pathway or route did you go through?

Precious goodness:

“Congratulations dear I will continue congratulating till is my own time and turn.”

Bimbo.Fasanmade:

“God will surely answer your prayers.”

MinaJ:

“I watched this and I tapped into the grace. Congratulations.”

User8474848484847373:

“Why are people leaving Uk to Canada.”

Adebayo Adegun:

“Same way people are leaving Canada to Uk... Hopefully everyone sees what they are looking for.”

Temzbabz:

“I can never leave UK for Canada. USA or we die here abeg.”

Bimbo.Fasanmade:

“You are entitled to your opinion. Do what’s best for you.”

Omo Baba:

“Ma'am, Is Canada better than the UK? Besides what is in Canada that is not in the UK? please let me know.”

Michael I B:

“Congratulations, starting all over again, no way! I got few years left to get my PR , leaving my job that pays absolutely well n move to Canada to start from the scratch.”

Bimbo.Fasanmade:

“You’re entitled to your opinion.”

Suwa Baby:

“Congratulations please what pathway did you use? Would appreciate a response.”

Source: Legit.ng