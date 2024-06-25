A touching video of a Nigerian man constructing a house for his mother has captivated viewers and gone viral on TikTok

The clip showcases the initial stages of the construction, featuring the laying of the foundation blocks

Later, he shared an update revealing the completed roofing, along with the architectural plans of the house displayed on paper

A Nigerian man has captured the hearts of TikTok users with a viral video documenting the construction of a house for his mother.

The clip begins with scenes of the early building process, where the foundation blocks are being laid.

Man constructs house for mother. Photo credit: @muller123

Source: TikTok

In a subsequent update, he reveals the completed roof and shares the detailed architectural plans of the house, as shown by @muller123.

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng