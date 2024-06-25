A Nigerian lady in Canada revealed her earnings as a food server in a viral video

In the clip, she shared that her first paycheck was only $425, equivalent to ₦652,159.14 at the time of publication

The lady highlighted this as a humble beginning, showing that she has since progressed and now earns a higher income

Lady in Canada showed her first pay check. Photo credit: @rosyreal1

Source: TikTok

The woman used this to illustrate her modest start, emphasising that she has since improved her financial situation and now earns significantly more, as shown by @rosyreal1.

Ephia de sweet said:

“I am following you to learn more.”

Rosyreal:

“Thank you for following.”

Wale Folarin:

“Sincerely you're a blessed woman.”

Ephia de sweet:

“I see a lot of people making too much noise but you are very very humble. God bless n keep you.”

Rosyreal:

“Thank you so much for your kind words. Greatly appreciated.”

AweyMinistration1:

“Pls, can help me with the link you used, I have been trying to come there.”

Rosyreal:

“I didn’t use any link or agent. I applied for my visa by myself. Watch the video I posted on the website for visa application. Just copy and paste the website on your browser. Follow the instructions.”

Babatunde K So:

“Congratulations on your win.”

Rosyreal:

“Thank you for your kind words Greatly appreciated!”

Ziko:

“40 years ago my pay every 2 weeks 346$”

Rosyreal:

“Wow! The value of that amount must have been greater than what it is now.”

Sultan P:

“Very small amount for living on. If you're living outside of Toronto you might get a way in 2019 but definitely not in 2024. You won't last till the next payday.”

