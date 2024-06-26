A Nigerian man has sparked reactions online after sharing a photo showing the food menu at Davido and Chioma's wedding

In the post shared on Facebook, names of assorted kinds of meals, including tiger prawns and creamy herb chicken, were spotted on the list

Social media users who came across the post took turns to share their opinions about the trending wedding

Reactions have been trailing a photo of the food menu presented to guests at Davido and Chioma's wedding.

The celebrity lovebirds tied the knot in a grand style in Lagos, and dignitaries, including governors, graced their wedding.

Man shares Davido and Chioma's wedding food menu Photo credit: Emma Courage/ Facebook.

Source: TikTok

Photo shows classy food menu

Emma Courage's photo shared on Facebook showed a list of assorted delicacies that guests could eat at the wedding party.

The foods included smoky jollof rice, fried rice, ofada stew, pounded yam, yam pottage, beans royale, tiger prawns, beef ribs and lots more.

Emma captioned the post:

"Take a thorough look at the food menu at Davido and Chioma’s wedding in Lagos."

Reactions trail Davido and Chioma's food menu

Nigerians who came across the photo stormed the comments section to share their opinions.

Omeje Okechukwu said:

"Food and meat go remain scatter because nobody carry polybag enter there, and Rich people no dey chop like dat."

Dooshima Joyce stated:

"Still washing plates at the wedding, Ah don chop meat tire, Omo rich people no de chop meat ooo see as everyone leave food with big big meats inside."

Emerald Venza said:

"Make una no attack me oo. I am still reading 25 text message Davido sent to me this afternoon just because I didn’t attend his wedding and the 150 missed called Chioma and cubana chief priest called me this evening."

Prince Viva said:

"Why are you people like dis? Must you post this Delicious food list. Why can't you people let the poor Breef."

Kanji Rasheed said:

"Thank you so much CHIVIDO 2024. You have taken hatred and bigotry out of socialial media for a day. The media space is breathing a new air rather than negative news we read everyday."

Onye Ma Echi reacted:

"I don't understand, what's different from this wedding and regular weddings had by the rich every year and and month? I'm actually yet to see anything different or unique!!"

Emeka Nwana added:

"You're expecting to see Fufu or Amala."

See the post below:

Lady laments over restaurant's costly food menu

Source: Legit.ng