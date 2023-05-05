A funny video of a woman who went to an expensive restaurant only to get a bite size food has gone viral on TikTok

The video vividly depicted her shock as soon she received the meal which she had ordered on the menu

The woman opened her mouth in shock and was still unable to recover from the surprise until the end of the clip

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A woman wanted to try a fancy restaurant where some of the most expensive foods were sold.

When she got there, she ordered one of the food on the menu with the expectation of what it should look like, particularly the size.

Woman surprised with the quantity of meal. Photo credit: louder637

Source: TikTok

N23k meal looking like dash

On getting the food, she was so flabbergasted and overwhelmed with surprise that she opened her mouth in effect.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

A woman, who was behind the camera and could pass as her friend, could be heard laughing so hard.

The surprise was evident on the woman's face till the end of the clip which made the woman behind the camera laugh more.

The video has generated a lot of traction and has earned over 100,000 likes and hundreds of comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@BreddaUnknown reacted:

"This dish is called One Bite."

@polltcallycorrect5 said:

"50 grand for the artistic expression of the chef.. ccC."

@Steffle also said:

"But why that big ova plate?"

@damlandwyer1 wrote:

"Grey…I feel ur pian after u turn up hungry."

@1shorty commented:

"I believe we were made to be different. We found the laughter in the most difficult or surprising moments. X"

@user969696942:

"di laughing kiling mi"

@user6937383379335

"The way I would've got up and left."

@Suzan Salmon:

"Them would a affi gi mi back mi money to bbc a weh them a go wid that."

@Myarkghitd:

"The shock on her face is real."

Lady goes to buy food at restaurant, gets surprised as stranger pays for her

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a pretty lady went to buy food at a restaurant but was surprised when a stranger emerged and paid the bill for her.

Immediately after the stranger paid, he disappeared from the scene and did not even wait to be thanked by the beneficiary of the kind act.

The lady was in her car probably preparing to bring out money as the food was being packaged for her by the restaurant attendant.

Source: Legit.ng