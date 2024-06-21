The lady who displayed a great sense of fashion at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival has continued to impress netizens

Her TikTok account is buzzing with nice comments, praising her beauty and elegance as people admire the numerous videos on the account

In one of the videos, she was seen chanting 'oriki' in the Yoruba language, which bears Ijebu accent, her place of origin

The Nigerian lady trending online for her great fashion sense at the Ojude Oba festival is still impressing netizens.

Many Nigerians wondered who she was, and some wanted to know her identity after photos and videos of her at Ojude Oba went viral.

However, many have discovered her TikTok account with the name 'Simfolak', and the handle is buzzing with comments dropped by her admirers.

Fashion displays at Ojude Oba festival

Simfolak's TikTok account is replete with videos in which she further proved that she is a queen of high-end fashion and steeze.

In one of the videos, she chants 'oriki' in Yoruba, singing the praise of her place of origin, Ijebu.

Simfolak started trending online after Nigerians saw how beautiful and confident she looked at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

Some people quickly nicknamed her the queen of steeze due to her poise, comportment and class.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Simfolal's video

@Nikkyrealz said:

Mummy, are u from Ijebu Ife? I heard you mention Isapodo. I am from Isapodo in Ijebu Ife."

@Willy Ola commented:

"Honestly Ijebu need there state. We are too big."

@yemite reacted:

"I'm so happy; I'm also from Ijebu Imushin."

@Oluwole Hannah said:

"Wow! Am so happy to hear that you are from Ijebu Imushin, I'm from Ijebu Imushin also."

@Kehinde said:

"I love ijebu accent I swear. God bless ijebu and proudly YORUBA."

@arogundadeyetunde said:

"I fall for your vibe sister. Proudly Ijebu. You are my in-law. My sister married from Itele.

