Nigerian Lady Rents Modest Room, Cleans and Sets It Up, Shares the Result in Video
- A Nigerian lady shared her journey of transforming her modest rented room on a budget, and the video went viral on TikTok
- In the clip, she is seen cleaning and sweeping the room before calling a painter to give it a fresh look
- Finally, she visited the market to purchase a carpet and curtains, which she installed to complete the room’s makeover
A Nigerian lady captivated TikTok users with a viral video showcasing her budget-friendly transformation of a modest rented room.
The video features her diligently cleaning and sweeping the space, followed by hiring a painter to refresh the walls.
She then visited the market to buy a carpet and curtains, adding the finishing touches to her beautifully revamped room.
Viewers, as shared by @comffybeauty, were amazed by the modest room and shared their thoughts after watching the video.
Watch the video below:
Jack wrote:
“Sell ur iPhone make you buy bed stand and small Tv with GoTv.”
Jenny Lopez said:
“Una see dat side way carpet no reach na she cut am sow gown.”
Sarima:
“Did you guys not read that she is doing nysc?? So she should rent 2bedroom for nysc??”
User783930303938399392 commented:
“Is better than staying with someone.”
De Wave:
“I almost ask for Aza until I see three camera.”
Nonny:
“The carpet no reach abi you use some sow cloth, the carpet looks like the gown you wore.”
HairBySharon01:
“iPhone 11 Pro Max inside a room lol.”
Big_Loveth:
“Send Aza for the remaining carpet.”
Tayo:
“Who else was waiting for better transformation from the very beginning? I got disappointed when carpet no reach half.”
MaryJosef:
“Her own is even better! I rented Room and parlor self contain, and it was empty for 6months.”
Nikkieice167:
“You will move into a bigger house.”
Chikamaobi:
“Your days of little beginning is blessed. Don’t mind the hate comments, you are doing well for yourself and will surely grow.”
Exotic Signature:
“Congratulations, the apartment is better than staying with someone.”
Yorubaboy of Ph:
“I almost ask aza until I see her phone.”
I_am_blemzy:
“Kapet??? Abi my ear dey pain me.”
Zeewurld101;
“This just a starting point in couple of years now you will be bigger but avoid Hook up.”
Lady shows her meticulously arranged hostel room
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian student who lives in a one-room apartment has shown people how she arranged it.
The lady had the room meticulously painted in a nice pink colour and also had her things well-kept.
In the video posted by Ewatomi, the room is so nicely arranged that it caught the attention of her followers.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian woman proudly showed off the house her partner had built and finished, decorating it beautifully.
