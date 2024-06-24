A Nigerian lady shared her journey of transforming her modest rented room on a budget, and the video went viral on TikTok

In the clip, she is seen cleaning and sweeping the room before calling a painter to give it a fresh look

Finally, she visited the market to purchase a carpet and curtains, which she installed to complete the room’s makeover

A Nigerian lady captivated TikTok users with a viral video showcasing her budget-friendly transformation of a modest rented room.

The video features her diligently cleaning and sweeping the space, followed by hiring a painter to refresh the walls.

Lady gives facelift to her new room. Photo credit: @comffybeauty

Source: TikTok

She then visited the market to buy a carpet and curtains, adding the finishing touches to her beautifully revamped room.

Viewers, as shared by @comffybeauty, were amazed by the modest room and shared their thoughts after watching the video.

Jack wrote:

“Sell ur iPhone make you buy bed stand and small Tv with GoTv.”

Jenny Lopez said:

“Una see dat side way carpet no reach na she cut am sow gown.”

Sarima:

“Did you guys not read that she is doing nysc?? So she should rent 2bedroom for nysc??”

User783930303938399392 commented:

“Is better than staying with someone.”

De Wave:

“I almost ask for Aza until I see three camera.”

Nonny:

“The carpet no reach abi you use some sow cloth, the carpet looks like the gown you wore.”

HairBySharon01:

“iPhone 11 Pro Max inside a room lol.”

Big_Loveth:

“Send Aza for the remaining carpet.”

Tayo:

“Who else was waiting for better transformation from the very beginning? I got disappointed when carpet no reach half.”

MaryJosef:

“Her own is even better! I rented Room and parlor self contain, and it was empty for 6months.”

Nikkieice167:

“You will move into a bigger house.”

Chikamaobi:

“Your days of little beginning is blessed. Don’t mind the hate comments, you are doing well for yourself and will surely grow.”

Exotic Signature:

“Congratulations, the apartment is better than staying with someone.”

Yorubaboy of Ph:

“I almost ask aza until I see her phone.”

I_am_blemzy:

“Kapet??? Abi my ear dey pain me.”

Zeewurld101;

“This just a starting point in couple of years now you will be bigger but avoid Hook up.”

