A Nigerian lady got rewarded for her kindness after choosing to give out N50,000 to people in need

A content creator had asked if she preferred taking N5,000 for herself or giving out N50,000 to people around

Surprisingly, after choosing to give out N50,000, she was rewarded with a huge sum of N100,000.

A Nigerian content creator, Osita, recently carried out a touching act within his neighbourhood.

In a video, he approached some random strangers to ask them to choose between getting N5,000 for themselves or giving out N50,000 to people in need.

While everyone chose to get N5,000 for themselves, a particular lady, Beauty, stood out of the crowd.

She chose to help people in need rather than keep the money to herself and a video showed her fulfilling the act of kindness towards people.

Beauty gets rewarded with N100k

One would have thought that Beauty would go empty-handed after choosing to give out N50,000 rather than keep N5,000 to herself.

However, she 'ate the fattest bone' as the content creator surprised her with a whopping N100,000 for choosing to help the poor people.

When asked why she was so keen to help others rather than herself, Beauty said her salary was enough for her and she was excited to assist people who could barely feed.

Reactions as lady shows off kind gesture

Netizens stormed the comments section to applaud the lady for not being self-centred.

@letsgetitmindset said:

"I wish she said what her salary was and what she do. I think it's important people hear what these jobs are paying out there."

@kingoceanic1 reacted:

"My ex-brother nah be that boy wey wear red shirt, nah this same character make her sister nor see me marry."

@naya.concept said:

"And d more people collect it d more he continues but d moment someone decides to share it ends there."

@lu.tfah added:

"It takes nothing to be kind. I don’t blame those that wanted the money to themselves, the country is too hard. I pray for Nigeria to be a better place. God bless you."

