A Nigerian lady has shared her unenviable experience after boarding a flight that faced a challenge

According to the lady, the flight couldn't land at their destination, and they had to stay in the air for about two hours

While sharing a video, the lady revealed how scared she was as thoughts of leaving the world ran through her mind

A Nigerian lady broke down in tears inside an aeroplane after the pilot announced that he could not land.

A video showed the moment passengers started a prayer session onboard the flight, praying for any danger to be averted.

Lady cries bitterly inside aeroplane Photo credit: Sharply_done/ Getty Images, cakesbysl/TikTok.

Lady weeps inside aeroplane

In a video shared by @cakesbysl on TikTok, the lady cried uncontrollably as thoughts of death ran through her mind.

According to her, she thought it would be her last video, and she was scared to her bone marrow.

The lady revealed in the video that the aeroplane hovered in the air for about two hours before it was finally able to land.

In her words:

"POV: The flight you boarded couldn't land. Stayed on air for 2 hours. I was scared to my bone marrow. I thought this was going to be my last video. Thank God we finally landed."

Reactions as lady shares experience onboard aircraft

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their opinions about the video.

@Mama said:

"After I experienced turbulence, fear enter my body,I don't want to enter again for life. I prefer road abeg."

@Bluepearl said:

"Turbulence caused by thunderstorms sorry you had to go through it."

@Blessing said:

"I know that feelings dear, I gave my life to God more than 100 times that day."

@beautiful onyinye wrote:

"Omo the dey I experienced it all I was saying God please forgive me of all my sins Lagos to owerri we end up landing in ph."

@Mother T Kitchen said:

"This has happened to me from Abuja to Maidugari. It was January time, we couldn’t land for hours. We headed to Yola to land immediately we reached we got call from Maidugari that we can land."

@DEAD2024 added:

"When mine happen I been day tell God if we finally land I no go sin again say I go turn pastor."

@Akin_louis added:

"Never experience this but turbulence is usually scary but u see this 1 or 2 hours on the air and can’t land I fit faint. I have been using Arik for long make them no try me."

Watch the video below:

