A Nigerian lady has shared her experience after getting to a cinema to find out that no other person bought tickets

The surprised lady shared a video via the TikTok app showing the empty chairs at the cinema

Social media users reacted massively to the video, with many recounting their similar experiences at the cinema

A Nigerian lady narrated how she went to a cinema, not knowing she would be the only one inside.

According to her, she was the only person who bought a ticket for the movie on the day she went.

Nigerian lady watches movie alone at cinema Photo credit: @m_billz01/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Lady shares empty cinema hall

In a video shared by @m_billz01 on TikTok, she displayed the empty chairs inside the cinema and laughed over the experience.

According to her, she didn't know that she would be the only one at the cinema on that particular day.

She captioned the video:

"POV: I'm the only person that bought ticket for this particular movie on this day. This looks fun."

Reactions trail lady's experience at cinema

Social media users stormed the comments section on TikTok to share their thoughts about the video.

@5k bagsinibadan_zhy said:

"This happened to me and my husband before. Na ay movie we go see o. We kiss taya."

@UG official reacted:

"I watched battle on buka Street alone at Asaba mall cinema. I nearly off that day. Rat even pursue me."

@BB PERFUME STORE IN IBADAN said:

"Anyone interested to go next. Let’s see a movie together, I can’t sit in a cinema alone oo I’m freaking scared."

@Favour wrote:

"E Dey pain me as the movie Dey underrated but the movie make sense."

@jesus_baby3107 said:

"Dream park. Same thing happened to me and my cousin two weeks ago."

@Correcthrift said:

"Reminds me- I thought was the only one in the cinema, and I was already fooling myself, only to on torch light and I saw people. I wan enter floor that day. I just maintain steeze go sidon."

@MO Of GOD added:

"Olofar, I have also experienced this countless time. The day I almost faint ehn. The movie was horror."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng