A video trending on social media captured the moment a Nigerian man was delivered from a spiritual wife

In the video, a woman by the riverside made him lie down on a mat, and she used a cutlass to remove one part of the mat

Social media users who watched the video took turns to share their opinions about the entire situation

A Nigerian man has gone viral on social media after a video showed him lying on the mat by the riverside.

According to the video's Instagram caption, the man went there to be set free from a spiritual partner.

Woman delivers young man from spiritual partner Photo credit: @ijeomadaisy/Instagram.

Woman delivers man from spiritual partner

In the video shared by @Ijeomadaisy on Instagram, the man was lying on a mat by the riverside.

He laid on one edge of the mat while a woman used a cutlass to remove the other end of the mat as a form of deliverance.

After cutting it out, the woman stretched out her hand to help her customer stand up from the mat.

The video was captioned:

"Your life will change and your marriage will work and sweet again when you set yourself free from your spiritual partner to not have access over your spirit and your body again."

Reactions trail man's deliverance from spiritual wife

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their opinions about the trending video.

Natasha_blaise said:

"Y’all laughing at him just know that life is more spiritual than physical."

Mbahmartha__ reacted:

"This things happen and it's real, I just hope no one experiences this."

Fabulosgloria said:

"I never disrespect the spiritual paths of anyone as far as it is for their personal growth and progress (which doesn't hurt others). We as Christians pray for the severance of ties with unfavourable spirits and generational curses. This is just the same thing only that they are using a different path to achieve that. I pray the man is truly freed from all adverse spirits that trouble his life."

Ut_mimigal wrote:

"Why do I believe that woman is doing a great work?"

Queenadaakor added:

"Until u experience how frustrating this spiritual spouse can be then u will stop laughing at others."

That_turban_girl reacted:

"He should be liberated from all the consequences of the wrong choices he made that led up to this point in his life too, no be everything be spiritual wife."

Female traditionalist speaks on spiritual wife

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a female traditionalist broke silence on the reasons why people claim to be disturbed by spiritual husbands, wives and kids.

Tunrayo Ifasemiloore Egbetunmise, popularly referred to as the Spiritual Wife, stated that spiritual love relationships exist because of promises people have made in heaven.

