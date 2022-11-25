A little girl has melted hearts online with her heartwarming gesture towards mum who picked her up from school

A trending video showed the moment the little girl showed off utmost excitement after sighting her mum in her class

The happy girl stretched out her arms wide open as she rushed towards her mother to welcome her with a hug

A Nigerian mother has gushed over her little daughter who gets so excited whenever she sees her in school.

The heartwarming video showed the mother arriving at her daughter's school and heading straight to the kid's class.

Little girl rushes to hug mum Photo Credit: @sommysommy17/TikTok

As soon as she opened the door, her daughter sighted her and rushed towards her with a sweet smile on her face.

Her mother revealed via the comments section that the little girl started daycare at 4 months.

Netizens gush over sweet video

The video has stirred reactions online as many believe the little girl's action was so genuine and loving.

Some others were more interested in finding out the name of the school.

@prestacyekenneth said:

"Why am I smiling like a fool lord."

@gloriousgift01 asked:

"Pls what is the name of the school n where is it located."

@tabecarole stated:

"Rich kids me I will go home alone my mama no get time to come pick anyone oo."

@thenameisstellz said:

"What's the name of the school please? it looks like a really nice school."

@nkonimowusuaa reacted:

"Awwww May God bless every Woman looking for the fruit of the womb."

@guddybamm stated:

"I love the school environment."

@shinings00 added:

"At what age did u start taking her to daycare?"

Watch the video below:

Tears of joy as mum reunites with daughter

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother cried uncontrollably as she reunited with her daughter whom she hadn't seen for 18 years. A video shared online showed the moment the duo met at the airport and hugged each other amid tears.

According to the daughter, she saw her mother last when she was seven. She tricked her to come to the airport, thinking she was coming to get some items from customs. However, on getting to the airport, she sighted her daughter who screamed 'mummy' from behind. Her reaction was priceless.

They hugged each other for a long time as both mother and daughter broke down in tears of joy. Lyn_affordables commented: "I see my mum on video calls and she's getting old. It makes me cry because I remember my mum's beautiful and vibrant self when we were younger. I look forward to seeing her soon."

