A Nigerian cleric has sparked reactions on social media over old pictures of the trending Farooq Oreagba he dug up

The cleric shared the epic old pictures on Facebook with a cryptic message which suggested he meant Farooq had always got the steeze

Farooq became an internet sensation following his eye-catching look and outfit at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival

A Nigerian cleric, Remmy Hazzan, has dug up five old pictures of Farooq Oreagba.

Pastor Remmy shared the pictures on Facebook with a hearty cryptic caption.

Farooq Oreagba stole the show at the 2024 Ojude Oba. Photo Credit: Remmy Ksr Hazzan

"Farooq Oreagba,.nor be today, it haff tayed," Pastor Remmy wrote on Facebook.

Pastor Remmy's caption suggested that he meant Farooq had always been a stylish person. In one of the old photos, a youthful Farooq rode a speedboat.

In another one, he looked pumped up with other spectators at a football stadium. The throwback pictures of Farooq got people gushing.

Farooq went viral over his steeze at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

People gush over Farooq Oreagba

Janet Iloghalu said:

"I just dey gbadun every action and photo speaks."

Samuel Dagogo said:

"A bad boi ."

Opukiri Tee Jay said:

"Daddy the guy is too much, he stole the show, he got the spotlight..he is the face of Ojude Oba 2024 ❤️❤️."

Badiru Olaoluwa Michael said:

"Man of the ojude Oba 2024 ❤️❤️❤️."

Lady posts man with better steeze

In another related story, a Nigerian lady shared a photo of another man with a better steeze than the trending Farooq Oreagba.

Marline shared a picture of the man and gushed over his steeze. She claimed he gave the ultimate sugar daddy and prestige vibe.

Marline added some funny jokes people made about the man whom she rates above the much-talked-about Farooq. Her post generated mixed reactions on social media.

Farooq Oreagba resumes work

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Farooq Oreagba was captured as he returned to his workplace after the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.

The cancer survivor, who made headlines for his steeze at the prestigious cultural event, wore a suit and carried a bag.

In the clip, a lady in the background was awestruck to see him and quizzed him about his workplace. The man smiled as he gestured while responding to her. It is not clear where and when the new clip was taken.

