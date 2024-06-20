Ojude Oba 2024: Elegant Woman With Unmatched Steeze And Comportment Continues to Trend Online
- A Nigerian woman who attended the 2024 Ojude Oba festival has continued to fascinate social media users with her beauty
- Videos of the woman continue to make the rounds on several social media platforms as netizens admire her
- Many people have nicknamed her the Queen of Steeze due to her colourful dress, comportment and unflinching confidence
A Nigerian woman has become a viral sensation after she made an appearance at the 2024 Ojude Oba festival.
The Ojude Oba festival is a cultural event held in Ogun state yearly and it showcases the rich Yoruba cultural heritage.
During the 2024 event, many people gained social media attention due to their physically appealing attires.
One of the attendees who stood out at the event was a woman who stole the show with her attire and composure.
Some netizens have fallen in love with the way the woman carried herself with, poise, stainless class, dignity, queenly elegance and deep cultural pride.
Her video has continued to trend on social media as many accounts reposted it for the viewing pleasure of their audience.
Watch the video below:
Reactions to Ojude Oba video
@b_uniqu.e said:
"Everything about her screams elegance, poise, class, luxury and beauty. She doesn’t even need to do too much for us to see it."
@adelakuntufayl said:
"She’s giving a Sola Shobowale’s vibe and her big earring reminds us of Mummy of Lagos!"
@mheenarh__ said:
"She looks like she doesn’t take nonsense."
@pj.stars said:
"Nothing to see here, just a visual description of how my wife will look like in her fifties."
@nohpheesat said:
"I’d be jealouss if I wasn’t Yoruba, with what I’ve seen on internet today."
@mlu_mun said:
"Show them how it’s done mami."
Family wins N500k at Ojude Oba
Meanwhile, a Nigerian family went home with N500,000 after winning a contest at the 2024 Ojude Oba Festival in Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.
The Balogun Kuku family won the cash prize for colourfulness of attires, composure, horse displays and unmatched energy.
A member of the family shared a photo of the cheque presented to them after the hotly contested displays.
