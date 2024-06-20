Global site navigation

Local editions

Ojude Oba Steeze: Show-Stopper Iyalode From Houston Displays Beauty and Elegance in Classy Attire
Fashion

Ojude Oba Steeze: Show-Stopper Iyalode From Houston Displays Beauty and Elegance in Classy Attire

by  Enenaite Blessing 2 min read
  • The much-talked-about Ojude Oba 2024 has continued to gain more attention as one of the attendees displayed her gorgeous fashion items
  • The Elle Eja Iyalode from Houston showed forth her style prowess as she slayed in pink and blue attire
  • She blended her attire with accessories that gave her a show-stopping look and made netizens hail her

PAY ATTENTION: Follow our WhatsApp channel to never miss out on the news that matters to you!

The excitement about the Ojude Oba festival is still in the air and several netizens have spoken fondly about the attendees.

Iyalode of Houston rock classy traditional attire
The Iyalode from Houston put up a remarkable show with her attire at the Ojude Oba 2024. Image credit: @kmdiva2
Source: Instagram

One of the women who stood out during the rich cultural event was Elle Eja Iyalode and Yeye Bewaji from Houston, United States.

The beautiful woman graced the glamorous occasion in a blue and pink aso-oke and a matching 'gele. Her pink bag, silver shoes, gold necklace, and earrings also stood her out.

Read also

Ojude Oba 2024: Elegant Woman With Unmatched Steeze And Comportment Continues to Trend Online

Her steeze was never in doubt as she turned heads at the iconic event.

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!

The Ojude Oba is held two days after the Sallah celebrations and this year, it was held on June 18 at Ijebu Ode, Ogun state.

See her outfit in the video below:

Reactions to Elle Eja photos

Some people have reacted to the photos of Elle Eja Iyalode from Houston. See some of the comments below:

@wuraolagold11:

"Opor fun iyalode."

@yemahan_:h

"Omo iyemi."

@duduskitchen01:

"Our Iyalode with the ata rodo (pepper). Been giving us this since 2023. Next year na Ferrari we go use. do parade."

@maintishe:

"They are loving you in Twitter ma."

@majekbis:

"Always representing… Looking stunning and glamorous sis, as always."

@queenesttyyeribo:

"Iya lode niyen o."

Read also

Ojude Oba 2024: Beautiful photos, videos of the famous D&G woman nicknamed queen of steeze emerge

@opefaks:

"Steeze opor."

@rhossycakesnconfectionary:

"Beautiful momma."

@tulad_jays:

"Classy, beautiful, and stunning."

Photos from festival turn to memes

Legit.ng earlier reported that the 2024 Ijebu's festival Ojude Oba had continued to gain attention on social media as colourful pictures and videos from the event emerged online.

Nigerians are already using some of the viral pictures from the 2024 Ojude Oba festival as memes on social media.

One of the viral pictures was of a woman who some netizens claimed would be the type of mother to say no to a low-key wedding.

PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!

Source: Legit.ng

Authors:
Enenaite Blessing avatar

Enenaite Blessing (Fashion Editor) Blessing Enenaite is a content writer, media enthusiast, and Lifestyle and Fashion Editor at Legit.ng with nine years of experience.

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel