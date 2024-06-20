Nigerians have reacted to Tapswap following a Nigerian man on X social media platform (formerly known as Twitter)

The newly-followed Nigerian became the 16th account Tapswap's verified handle is following and the only Nigerian person among them

Speaking with Legit.ng, a crypto expert, Ekeson Egwuonwu, shared his thoughts on Tapswap's surprise action

Tapswap has generated a buzz after the trending crypto project recently followed a Nigerian crypto expert, Tola Joseph Fadugbagbe, on X.

A stunned Joseph tweeted about it on the social media platform with a screenshot to back his claim.

"TapSwap dey follow me ke," Joseph wrote.

Legit.ng has confirmed Joseph's claim, as checks showed that Tapswap's account, with 5.9 million followers, is actually following the young man.

Tapswap only follows 16 accounts on X, and Joseph's is one of them. Joseph caught people's attention weeks ago after he profited N9 million from Notcoin.

Crypto expert speaks on Tapswap's action

Sharing his thoughts on Tapswap's surprise action, crypto expert Ekeson Egwuonwu told Legit.ng that it is a good business strategy and a nice promotion move.

Ekeson explained what he meant:

"It is no dent. It is a good business strategy and a good art of promotion. Tapswap is a product. And influence is one of the ways to initiate users.

"If they follow a crypto expert, it means one thing; they have faith in such an expert and would definitely collaborate with him to work harder for the progress of their product."

See Joseph's tweet below:

Tapswap's action raises eyebrows

@BamzRx said:

"Be like na Nigeria project cos he get one task wey I use get 200k coins wey them tell me say make I follow NPFL Football updates."

@vincent_onyagu said:

"You too like fake life. Why. Sth that is evidently clear that it is edited."

@Congo_Russia said:

"They also wanna discover what you have to say against them at 8 pm."

@thetruthlawyer_ said:

"I Dey suspect say na one Nigerian yahoo boy create tapswap ."

@MalexConcept99 said:

"When you're big you're big boss."

@_HilaryX said:

"Coz you showed support. It’s a “support who supports you world.”

@DekIsiego said:

"Uncle dey farm tapswap but no dey follow them before."

@aA_Is_ero said:

"Nice but I was expecting you to raise a question regarding multiple accounts when they accepted your request as a speaker on spaces."

Tapswap reacts to token allocation suspension reports

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Taspwap had reacted to new reports that there has been a suspension of its token allocation.

In a tweet on Wednesday, June 19, Tapswap said there was nothing like an indefinite postponement of its token allocation.

Tapswap stated that it was close to finalising tokenomics and warned media outlets to exercise caution when using quotations in their stories. Mixed reactions have followed Tapswap's recent update.

