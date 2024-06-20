Tapswap has reacted to reports that it has suspended its token allocation indefinitely.

While describing such a report as 'incorrect', Tapswap stated that they are close to finalising tokenomics.

More details shortly...

Tapswap said it has not suspended token allocation indefinitely.

Source: TikTok

See Tapswap's reaction below:

Tapswap's latest reaction generates buzz

@01LAFLAME said:

"You've just made it perfectly clear that Oga John is a Nigerian, aluta continua. Keep tapping your screens in vain guys ."

@KOhiomoje84617 said:

"Funny how many people didn't even listen to their podcasts on X Space before..."

@Chapolaw1 said:

"Thank you for clarifying this part because they wanted to make people believe it's not real in the past but am so grateful you guys hit the nail on the head ...I will also share to my other channels for people to know..thank you once again #tapswap #TON $TON."

@omovuo said:

"Don’t mind them, am a Nigerian I was in that AMA. I was shocked with the article myself."

@Caleb48610341 said:

"Ooh tapswap will never cook.

"Which kind tapswap de reply punch abeg."

@iamyaleboi said:

"They will take correction .

"Guys, let’s keep tapping."

@Dan_evaa said:

"Omo you all Nigerians are hot tempered. Una dey threaten tapswap if dem no launch am?"

