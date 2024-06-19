A Nigerian female artist has lamented on social media over the high cost of things in the country

She was heartbroken after spending a whopping N310k to fix the screen of her Samsung S22 Ultra smartphone

Her outcry sent social media users into a frenzy and sparked conversations around the various phone brands

Julie C Godwin, a Nigerian artist, has cried out about the money she spent to fix her Samsung S22 Ultra phone.

A displeased Julie took to Facebook to lament, saying it cost her N310k.

She lamented the state of things in the country.

Julie lamented over the state of things in the country. Julie wrote:

"Just spent ₦310K to fix my Samsung S22 ultra screen .

"This country is a mess."

Julie's Facebook post generated mixed reactions on the social media platform.

People shocked at the price

Bolaji Olaloye said:

"As at last year my iphone 13 pm screen went blank. I was charged 310k for it,crazy how i switched to apple from Samsung hoping apple screens would cost less only to be faced with that rude shock."

Sampson MacAya said:

"Omó that's really expensive o. Just screen alone."

Hossana Chikwado said:

"That’s quite cheap. They made a greater mess when I went to fix my 13pm screen.

"Just be thankful you got it fixed and try not to drop it again."

Olugesin Folu Opeyemi said:

"Oops.... too bad. That's over $200. Samsung gadgets are generally expensive but the quality is there. You'd make the money in no time."

Yuyu Odukoyas said:

"That's about $200. I think it's not bad considering that the phone itself is now worth over a million.

"Also, the fingerprint technology is also embedded on screen."

Tobechukwu Starz Nwachukwu said:

"The way I hold this my Samsung tight.

"I no fit even hold my babe tight like this."

Emmanuel David said:

"Paste Aza let me do you 1.5 Million.

"Or wait small first. Make I check my Hamster...Combat balance...

"Hardluck Momma ♥."

