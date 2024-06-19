A man has advised coin miners on Telegram on how to connect their Hamster Kombat to the Ton wallet

Hamster Kombat is one of the mining games played on Telegram and miners are hoping to cash out from it

Ahead of the expected launch of Hamster Kombat, the man laid down simple steps to follow and connect to Ton

A man has shared simple steps to take when connecting Hamster Kombat to the Ton Wallet.

The man said the information was of new Telegram coin miners who wished to connect their Hamster Kombat to Ton.

The man shared a tutorial on how to connect Hamster Kobat to Ton wallet. Photo credit: TikTok/@szymansk_i and X/@HamsterCEO.

It is expected that Hamster Kombat will launch on Ton, and miners are hoping to cash when this happens.

In a TikTok video, @szymanks_i, said it was necessary to connect the Hamster Kombat to the Ton Wallet, following simple steps.

He said the first step is to download the Ton Wallet on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

He noted that the next step is to register on the Ton Wallet and then create a new wallet with the name Hamster Kombat.

According to him, the next step is to head to the Hamster Kombat app and click on airdrop.

He said the next thing is to select the wallet one wants to connect to, in this case, Ton.

What to expect when Hamster Kombat launches

Meanwhile, Ajuwon Anuoluwapo James, a crypto expert who spoke to Legit. ng about the topic said money might be made from airdrops but advised miners to manage their expectations.

"I think it is profitable. No one can dispute that. It is free money and they are not spending much aside their data and their tapping time. So, irrespective of the amount they get from there, it is still a win-win for them. And again, miners should not be expecting much, because most of these airdrops is not a big money thing like that."

He said crypto general can make one rich but warned against overestimating airdrops.

He said:

"And for it making them rich, I think we are just overestimating this thing."

Reactions from Telegram coin miners

@crown prince said:

"I have connected it, but it is not showing on my Tonkeeper. How will I disconnect it and connect it again."

@Vickkycloutdips said:

"Please, I deleted my Ton keeper account that I connected to my Hamster Kombat because it wasn’t showing connected to hamster in Tonkeeper. Am I in trouble pls?"

Man makes money from Notcoin

Meanwhile, a Nigerian man is currently mining coins on Hamster Kombat and shared interesting views about it.

The man said he was able to make money from Notcoins after it launched, and he was rewarded.

The man expressed confidence that when Hamster Kombat launches, he will be able to make money from it as well,

