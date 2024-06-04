A Nigerian man is currently mining coins on Hamster Kombat and has shared interesting views about it

The man said he was able to make money from Notcoins after it launched, and he was rewarded

The man expressed confidence that when Hamster Kombat launches, he will be able to make money from it as well

A cryptocurrency enthusiast said he was one of those who made money from Notcoin.

The man, Ekeson Egwuonwu, said he has been in the crypto mining game for a long time and that he participated in mining Notcoin.

Ekeson said there are many crypto-mining projects, one of which is Hamster Kombat. Photo credit: Facebook/Ekeson Egwuonwu and Getty Images/Bloomberg.

Ekeson said he withdrew money from Notcoin when it launched, and the project rewarded miners who took part in it.

He said he is currently mining coins on Hamster Kombat, a new crypto airdrop which is a very popular project on Telegram.

In a post he made on Facebook, Ekeson said he has raked in 196 million taps on Hamster Kombat.

He wrote:

"You miss Notcoin and you are crying. You will miss Hamster Kombat too, sir/ma. If you don't tap it now, don't worry. I am 196million coins."

Mining Hamster Kombat

Speaking to Legit.ng in a voice message sent through WhatsApp, Ekeson threw more light on why there are many coins being mined on Telegram.

He stated:

"This bull run, what came with it is massive mining. So, projects are coming into the system by mining. Many coins have come, they joined the system and people were trading on the coin, but now, coins are coming into the system through mining because when they mine, people will like to hope in. You don't have to use money to buy coin, you have to mine it for free to make people to anticipate the coin and that is how the market grows. Notcoin started that system on Telegram, then Tapswap followed, then Hamster Kombat."

Legit.ng asked Ekeson if it was possible to make money from mining Hamster Kombat and other coins, and he gave a positive response.

"It is very possible. Now, the question is, did Notcoin which is built on Telegram launch? The answer is yes. You can make money from it 100%. I have made over N750,000 from Notcoin. Hamster Kombat is the most anticipated coin in the world now."

Lady makes money from Notcoin

Meanwhile, a lady who earned from Notcoin, a new cryptocurrency project, said she has cashed out the money.

The lady said she earned money from Notcoin on May 19 and would continue to mine Tapswap.

Mmasinachi Humbline said she has been able to accumulate 2.5 million coins on Tapswap, where she also hopes to cash out.

