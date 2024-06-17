A lady has shared her discovery after buying and installing Starlink internet system in her house

The lady, who is an online gamer, said she bought the Starlink internet router for N500,000 and that it serves her well

According to her, the Starlink system produced by Elon Musk's company loads at 214mbs unlike others that are slow

A lady is now a happy owner of Elon Musk's Starlink internet system after she bought it for N500,000.

The lady was so happy after the installation that she recorded a video of the process and shared it online.

The lady installed Starlink internet in her apartment. Photo credit: TikTok/@tracysempai6.

Source: TikTok

In the TikTok video shared by @tracysenpai6, the lady showed when she unpacked the Starlink system.

She called a technician who climbed the roof of her house and had the antenna installed on it.

When it started working, Tracy revealed to her followers that the Startlink was very fast.

How fast is Starlink in Nigeria?

According to Tracy, it was loading at the speed of 214mbs, unlike other modems that she owns.

She noted that the other internet systems in her possession were loading at less than 1mbs.

Tracy said she is a game streamer and she needs the Starlink system for a strong internet.

Watch the video below:

Reactions as lady buys Starlink internet system

@Elvhiz commented:

"214Mbs? That's slow for Starlink."

@sancho said:

"What did she do to the antenna."

@Tee Paul said:

"Starlink is the best. smooth stable network with unlimited data."

@Sleemzy12 said:

"Bought this and it is the best investment. Unlimited data and streaming 4k movies without buffering."

@Lenny said:

"214 MBPS is crazy, my wireless NG one end me with frustration."

@onlygod asked:

"Is it monthly subscription or you can do sub on it anytime?"

@Drizzy Gift said:

"The speed will drop with time but minimum speed will be 30 - 60mbps."

Another Nigerian man installs Starlink

In a related story, a Nigerian man has happily announced becoming the latest owner of Elon Musk's Starlink network.

The excited man showed how he unboxed the network and bade goodbye to GLO, MTN and Airtel.

He offered insights about the Starlink network for those interested in buying one and are asking for the price and how it works.

