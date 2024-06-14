Man Buys One Plate of Spaghetti With Two Chunks of Turkey for N1000, Posts Video on TikTok
- A Nigerian man has shared a video, showing netizens the mouthwatering food he ordered for as low as N1000
- In fact, the food was so plenty that his woman doubted that he bought it for N1000 only, arguing that it cost more
- The video showed that he ordered two chunks of turkey meat and a portion of appetizing spaghetti
A Nigerian man said he bought a plate of well-prepared food for only N1000 only.
When he shared a video of the food, some people asked where he bought it because it looked sumptuous.
When he showed the food to someone who appeared to be his woman, she doubted that the food was bought for N1000.
The video shared by Glory Sylvanus showed that the man got spaghetti and two large chunks of turkey.
However, some people in the video's comment section agreed that the food could be bought for that price.
Some mentioned the vendor and said they had ordered that amount of food at a cheap price before.
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man buys plate of food for N1000
@Debhie_George said:
"I got mine yesterday from king glab on chowdeck throwback Thursday."
@Edeline said:
"How did you order from King glab? I wasn't able to order last Thursday."
@Ms Adeola peperenpe said:
"King glab. I chop am last week."
@Morolamu said:
"Last week I ordered 5 packs of spag this week I ordered got 5 packs of rice plantain and turkey."
@Mo’s Gotta Eat asked:
"Nawa! Why is she arguing about food that is not her own?"
@Cheezy_love said:
"Immediately it is Thursday, it shows that the vendor is closed on chowdeck."
Lady displays expensive noodles and eggs
In a related story, a Nigerian lady faced backlash on social media for selling noodles and two boiled eggs for N7000.
Netizens insisted that N7000 was too much for a plate of noodles and boiled eggs without any chicken or turkey.
A video showing the plate of cooked noodles has been going viral on social media as netizens share their opinions.
