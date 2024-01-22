A trending video of an Oyinbo man who got married to a village girl in Africa has taken the internet by storm

In the video circulating on TikTok, the oyinbo man was seen carrying their child while sharing his wife's experience during childbirth

Netizens took to the comments section to share their opinions on the union between the interracial lovers

A British pilot recently showcased true love as he flew down to Africa to get married to a Kenyan village girl.

In a video shared on TikTok by @hajabangura965, the Oyinbo man was seen seated beside the Kenyan girl with their baby in his hands.

British pilot chooses a wife from village Photo credit: @hajabangura965/TikTok.

Source: TikTok

Oyinbo pilot trends for marrying black girl

The Kenyan girl whom some netizens claimed looked timid left people asking how she got him to fall in love and marry her.

The overflowing love the Oyinbo man has for her was captured in the video where he shared his wife's experience during childbirth.

His ability to recount the details of his wife's experience revealed how much he loves and cares for her.

Netizens react as Oyinbo pilot weds Kenyan lady

Many netizens were curious to know how the pilot fell in love with her. Others claimed she used 'juju'.

@quinterakinyi912 said:

“Now I agree that love is blind.”

Houseof Chimee said:

“Hmm! why do I feel something off.”

Nadula nghelo_na reacted:

“He's a lucky man to find her. She's beautiful.”

African girl said:

“When the time is right, I, the Lord will make it happen Isaiah 60:22.”

@user88190582075314 reacted:

“Where did you actual meet so that we can walk around the place who knows maybe I can be lucky.”

Mama ka spunky said:

“When u are destined to prosper not even the devil, Wil prevail it.”

Washington said:

“This juju is very serious I bet her deity is very powerful.”

Highstreetfinds said:

“A whole pilot u mean!!!”

@samblack209 reacted:

“Not eveyone looks on the outside for true love.”

Bernard Idoko said:

“The woman life is completely Transformed. God is a miracle worker, God brought her to this world for this moment. Her charm is powerful fa.”

Obi reacted:

“How do they meet these dudes.”

1234567tucker said:

“She looks 12.”

Watch the video below:

Oyinbo man follows lady to village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a TikTok video has shown an Oyinbo man who flew down from his country to meet the family of his woman. In the video posted on January 9 by Cafe Au Lait, the man said he was excited and nervous at the same time.

The lady and her Oyinbo lover travelled from his country down to Africa. The couple were shown at the airport when they were about to depart and also when they finally arrived at the lady's village. Once they arrived at the village, they were given a warm welcome by the family of his lover.

At some points in the video, the foreigner expressed shock that as a man, he was not allowed to help with housework.

Source: Legit.ng