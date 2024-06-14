A Nigerian man caused a scene in a shopping centre as he reclaimed both his iPhone and the wig he had gifted his girlfriend

A young man knelt down to propose marriage to his girlfriend in the middle of a shopping centre

In a viral video circulating online, despite encouragement from her friends who were present, she declined his proposal

A dramatic incident unfolded in a shopping centre when a Nigerian man took back both his iPhone and the wig he had gifted his girlfriend after she turned down his marriage proposal.

In a widely shared video online, the young man is seen proposing to his girlfriend on bended knee in the bustling shopping centre.

Drama as man who proposed to girlfriend decided to get take back his gift after he was turned down. Photo credit: Prostock Studio. For illustration purposes. Depicted persons not related.

Source: Getty Images

Despite the encouragement from her friends, she rejected his proposal. Angered by the rejection, the man stood up and abruptly snatched the wig off his girlfriend's head.

Onlookers watched in astonishment as she quickly walked away. The man pursued her and demanded the return of the iPhone 15 he had given her.

After some hesitation, she handed it over, and he left the shopping centre immediately, as shown by @x_daily.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Apxtips said:

“She wants all of the good things but don’t want him. Thief”

Ayemojubar said:

“NO REFUNDS IN A RELATIONSHIP. So dear lover boy, before you start pulling a wig and embarrassing your generation outside, spend wisely.”

KING DAVID EMPIRE queried:

“When you are dating a girl who goes from one boy to another what do you expect?”

