A Nigerian man has dumped his girlfriend because she took part in a school drama and acted in a role he did not like.

In a trending video, the lady came out to narrate her heartbreaking experience after her man handed her the shorter end of the stick.

The lady said she acted in a school drama and her man dumped her. Photo credit: TikTok/Adediwura.

Source: TikTok

The lady, Adediwura, said her man dumped her because she acted as a witch in the school drama.

She said the drama was staged as part of activities to mark the Yoruba awareness day in her department.

The problem is that her boyfriend does not like her acting as a witch because it gets him irritated.

A WhatsApp conversation between Adediwura and her man shows that he told her to go her way.

The man said:

"Why would you accept that type of role and you know I don't like such. See, I'm done with this relationship. I'm not interested again. I love you but your department loves you most."

Adediwura pleaded with her man to forgive her but all please fell on deaf ears.

The video is captioned:

"I must make it from this role. This breakfast can't stop me from achieving goals from this role."

Watch the video below:

Reactions as man dumps his girlfriend

@Dammy Debby said:

"This guy no love you before. Him Dey look for your mistake to dismiss you before."

@Midasstitches said:

"On behalf of SINGLES LADIES ASSOCIATION. You’re welcome sis."

Source: Legit.ng