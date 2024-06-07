Man Dumps His Girlfriend For Acting As a Witch in School Drama, Their WhatsApp Chat Trends Online
- A Nigerian man has called it quits with his girlfriend because she portrayed a role he did not like in a school drama
- The lady said she took part in her department's drama staged to mark the Yoruba awareness day in her school
- However, she was given a role which saw her acting as a witch, but this did not go down well with her boyfriend
A Nigerian man has dumped his girlfriend because she took part in a school drama and acted in a role he did not like.
In a trending video, the lady came out to narrate her heartbreaking experience after her man handed her the shorter end of the stick.
The lady, Adediwura, said her man dumped her because she acted as a witch in the school drama.
She said the drama was staged as part of activities to mark the Yoruba awareness day in her department.
The problem is that her boyfriend does not like her acting as a witch because it gets him irritated.
A WhatsApp conversation between Adediwura and her man shows that he told her to go her way.
The man said:
"Why would you accept that type of role and you know I don't like such. See, I'm done with this relationship. I'm not interested again. I love you but your department loves you most."
Adediwura pleaded with her man to forgive her but all please fell on deaf ears.
The video is captioned:
"I must make it from this role. This breakfast can't stop me from achieving goals from this role."
Watch the video below:
Reactions as man dumps his girlfriend
@Dammy Debby said:
"This guy no love you before. Him Dey look for your mistake to dismiss you before."
@Midasstitches said:
"On behalf of SINGLES LADIES ASSOCIATION. You’re welcome sis."
Source: Legit.ng
