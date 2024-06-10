“Maybe She Forgot to Brush”: Bride's Refusal to Kiss Groom at Wedding Sparks Outrage
- A young lady's refusal to kiss her groom during their white wedding has generated widespread reaction
- A viral video on social media captured the awkward moment after the preacher blessed the marriage and asked the groom to kiss the bride
- The reluctant bride laughed off the request and struggled to comply, leading the groom to try to steal a kiss
A young lady bride's decision not to kiss her groom at their white wedding has sparked a significant online reaction.
In a viral social media video, the couple experienced an awkward moment after the preacher's blessing when the bride hesitated to kiss her new husband.
Despite the groom's patient attempts, she ultimately refused the kiss and opted for a hug, prompting widespread criticism from viewers who found her behaviour embarrassing, as shared by @yabaleftonline.
Watch the video below:
PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see Legit.ng News on your Facebook News Feed!
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Ishow_leck quizzed:
“Why is she laughing FGS? She was actually insulting his husband and laughing. Eww.”
Amy_beke stated:
“Maybe the guy mouth dey smell.”
Abazwhyllzz wrote:
“Maybe she forgot to brush, the man should understand.”
Cutejannygal opined:
“She’s a shy woman. Most women are like that esp seeing their parents, church mentors and village people in the audience.”
FloraD_explorer wrote:
“This marriage was a mistake. It is not too late for this man to opt out. it is either the person this woman love is definitely in the crowd in attendance. or it is the woman that has money but jus wanted to stage the marriage to make someone in the crowd jealous.”
Bride refuses to kiss her husband
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that TikTok users are reacting to the video of a bride who did not kiss her groom during their wedding.
The TikTok video, posted by @kuriacultureboy, shows the bride's behaviour towards her husband as she acted like one who was angry.
Many were on the ground to witness the wedding, but some were surprised because of how the lady behaved.
In a recent development, Legit.ng also reported that a viral video had shown the moment a groom refused to kiss his bride during their wedding.
PAY ATTENTION: Unlock the best of Legit.ng on Pinterest! Subscribe now and get your daily inspiration!
Source: Legit.ng
Basit Jamiu (Editor) Basit Jamiu is an award-winning journalist and a human interest editor with more than 5 years of experience in the media (Ikeja Bird, Prime Progress, The Movee). He started his journalism career after graduating from Ekiti State University in 2018. He is a 2023 MTN Media Fellow, OCRP Fellow at ICIR, and Accountability Fellow at CJID. He also has professional certificates in Information Management, Technical Writing, Digital Marketing from Google. He can be reached via basit.jamiu@corp.legit.ng.