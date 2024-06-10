A young lady's refusal to kiss her groom during their white wedding has generated widespread reaction

A young lady bride's decision not to kiss her groom at their white wedding has sparked a significant online reaction.

In a viral social media video, the couple experienced an awkward moment after the preacher's blessing when the bride hesitated to kiss her new husband.

Despite the groom's patient attempts, she ultimately refused the kiss and opted for a hug, prompting widespread criticism from viewers who found her behaviour embarrassing, as shared by @yabaleftonline.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Ishow_leck quizzed:

“Why is she laughing FGS? She was actually insulting his husband and laughing. Eww.”

Amy_beke stated:

“Maybe the guy mouth dey smell.”

Abazwhyllzz wrote:

“Maybe she forgot to brush, the man should understand.”

Cutejannygal opined:

“She’s a shy woman. Most women are like that esp seeing their parents, church mentors and village people in the audience.”

FloraD_explorer wrote:

“This marriage was a mistake. It is not too late for this man to opt out. it is either the person this woman love is definitely in the crowd in attendance. or it is the woman that has money but jus wanted to stage the marriage to make someone in the crowd jealous.”

Bride refuses to kiss her husband

