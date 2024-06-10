An Edo State mechanic took a customer's car for a spin, crashing it into a furniture shop and it was captured on Instagram

It was revealed that the mechanic was driving the car when, under unknown circumstances, he crashed the customer's vehicle

Locals gathered at the scene of the accident to glimpse the damaged white car, which was covered by the shop walls and roof after it rammed into the building

Pandemonium struck in Edo when a mechanic's joyride ended in disaster, with a customer's car ploughing into a furniture shop.

The incident, captured on video and circulated on social media, drew widespread attention.

Man in trouble after crashing customer's car. Photo credit: akamazaid. For illustration purposes. Depicted person not related.

Source: Getty Images

According to sources, the mechanic lost control of the vehicle under mysterious circumstances, leading to the crash.

Onlookers quickly gathered at the scene to see the wrecked white car, now buried beneath the shop's debris.

Eyewitnesses reported that the crash occurred in the Egor area of Edo State, as shared by @instablog.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Henry_aniegboka_ said:

“The way mechanic go carry your car dey cruise, mostly those mechanical 2 for Abuja along zuba”

Oluchukwu___ said:

“May we and our family not experience, any accident before the end of 2024… “

Living_richhing said:

“The car was so fast flash since nice, cux of weed real weed”

Mrfynest001 said:

“Make una take easy with speed oooooh abeg young boys”

Iam_zaiiii said:

“After one mechanic go break my windscreen, since then I learnt my lesson”

Blokboi_144 said:

“They always drive like they own the cars”

Detty_chizzy said:

“The mechanic go dey read “one thousand way to die ” like this”

Laurelfabrics_and_collectionz said:

“Jeeez I’m just imagining if someone was inside there,omg may we never be unfortunate in life o”

Source: Legit.ng