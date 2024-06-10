A young boy's act of kindness went viral as he helped his female classmates carry their bags on their walk home after school

The boy showed his good manners by assisting his schoolmates instead of letting them struggle with their heavy bags

A video shared online showed the boy, the only male in the group of secondary school students, carrying the bags of all three girls present

A young boy's kind gesture gained widespread attention when he helped his female classmates by carrying their bags as they walked home from school.

Demonstrating his polite upbringing, he took the weight off their shoulders and carried all their bags.

Young boy bears the weight of classmate bags. Photo credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

A video posted online captured this thoughtful act, showing the boy carrying the bags of all three girls in his group of secondary school friends, as shared by @gossipmilltv.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Iam_everestmitchell said:

“This is the reality. He likes one of them who doesn’t even notice him, then one likes him who he doesn’t notice. Then the last one doesn’t even know she is an attacheé in a quadruple. She will only realise years later in the Uni. This is how it usually works.”

Andersonbello said:

“Love nwantiti.”

Nurse_farmerjudie said:

“His mother raised a KING.”

Alex_obi said:

“My Gender and suffering na 5&6. The mumu boy go still tell her, thanks for allowing me carry your bag.”

Official_diamondmadeit said:

“Can never be me button.”

Oluwadolarz said:

“Proud of you homie.”

Pro_to_col___ said:

“He likes one of ‘em and if he doesn’t show cares to her friends they won’t let him date her!!! My opinion.”

Oo_aigboje wrote:

“He won’t get the girls, trust me when I say nice guys don’t get the cucchi. I was there for more than a decade.”

