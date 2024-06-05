A Nigerian lady living in a rented shop has made a video to show how she converted it into an apartment

The lady said that it had not been easy staying in the place without windows, it still was her peace of mind

Many Nigerians who pitied the lady's living condition prayed and said she would meet her destiny helper

A young Nigerian lady got much pity online after she showed the humble apartment she rented.

The lady revealed that the apartment was built as a shop, but she took it and converted it into a home for her family.

The lady's bed is bedside the entrance to the room. Photo source: @oriade145

Portable apartment with wallpapers

Many people who saw the house's interior enhanced with some wallpapers wondered how she (@oriade145) coped with heat.

Despite living in a makeshift apartment, the lady called the place her "peace of mind" in a video.

Din Latifah said:

"But seriously when I checked your videos on your page. U have iPhone 11 why don’t you sell it to use some for rent than use the some of the balance to buy iPhone 7 plus."

Gina replied:

"The house rent no go expire?? If the house expire Watin you want her to sell again."

ARIKEE MI said:

"Ur destiny helper will locate you soon my dear."

lightkoker asked:

"Please can I have your account?"

you won said:

"One room 3 door."

She replied:

"It's a shop. I rented it as a room."

@iam prayer 23 said:

"Can you come nd stayed wt me? i base in ib at ringroad."

Hashir Hardnon said:

"You nice ooo, you dey borrow person gas this time. If the person use am cook beans nko."

Abisola asked:

"How did you manage without window?"

She replied:

"Omoh it has not been easy ooo, rashes don full my face cause of heat."

GIFTY said:

"You na boss oo I no even get house."

