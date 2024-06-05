Lady Using iPhone 11 Rents Shop, Uses it as Room, Lives Inside Without Windows, Nigerians React
- A Nigerian lady living in a rented shop has made a video to show how she converted it into an apartment
- The lady said that it had not been easy staying in the place without windows, it still was her peace of mind
- Many Nigerians who pitied the lady's living condition prayed and said she would meet her destiny helper
PAY ATTENTION: Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024 Voting Is Alive. Choose the best entertainer in 15 categories for FREE.
A young Nigerian lady got much pity online after she showed the humble apartment she rented.
The lady revealed that the apartment was built as a shop, but she took it and converted it into a home for her family.
Portable apartment with wallpapers
Many people who saw the house's interior enhanced with some wallpapers wondered how she (@oriade145) coped with heat.
PAY ATTENTION: Tiwa Savage, Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and others competing within Legit.ng Entertainment Awards 2024. Battle of the year you can't miss!
Despite living in a makeshift apartment, the lady called the place her "peace of mind" in a video.
Watch the video below:
Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:
Din Latifah said:
"But seriously when I checked your videos on your page. U have iPhone 11 why don’t you sell it to use some for rent than use the some of the balance to buy iPhone 7 plus."
Gina replied:
"The house rent no go expire?? If the house expire Watin you want her to sell again."
ARIKEE MI said:
"Ur destiny helper will locate you soon my dear."
lightkoker asked:
"Please can I have your account?"
you won said:
"One room 3 door."
She replied:
"It's a shop. I rented it as a room."
@iam prayer 23 said:
"Can you come nd stayed wt me? i base in ib at ringroad."
Hashir Hardnon said:
"You nice ooo, you dey borrow person gas this time. If the person use am cook beans nko."
Abisola asked:
"How did you manage without window?"
She replied:
"Omoh it has not been easy ooo, rashes don full my face cause of heat."
GIFTY said:
"You na boss oo I no even get house."
Lady rejoiced after getting bed for 1 room
Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady who did not have any furniture for her new apartment shared a video that captured the moment she finally got a bed.
She was excited as she sat on her new bed before a standing fan. Some men also helped her to bring in her bedframe.
PAY ATTENTION: Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Source: Legit.ng
Joseph Omotayo (HOD Human-Interest) Joseph Omotayo has been writing for the human interest desk since 2019 and is currently the head of the desk. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, with a degree in Literature in English in 2016. He once worked for Afridiaspora, OlisaTV & CLR. He is a 2022/2023 Kwame Karikari Fact-Checking fellow. He can be reached via: joseph.omotayo@corp.legit.ng.