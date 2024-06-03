Travellers are currently stranded as all entry points into several airports in Lagos state have been closed

This was a result of the ongoing labour strike that halted all flight operations pending the resolve of their demands

Nigerians who already booked flights to different locations have been forced to suspend their scheduled flights.

This happened after the labour strike kicked off and caused an indefinite suspension of all flight operations.

Passengers stranded following nationwide strike Photo credit: @yabaleftonline/X.

All entry points to airports closed

It was gathered that all entry points to the domestic airports in Lagos state were closed and made inaccessible to travellers.

A video shared by @yabaleftonline on the X app showed several travellers stranded as a result of the nationwide strike.

The organized labour kick-started the strike to secure an increment in the minimum wage of workers.

While the organised labour is demanding N494,000 as new minimum wage, the Nigerian government is insisting on paying N60,000.

Reactions as passengers get stranded at airport

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the situation in the country.

Photon said:

"Any minimum wage that can't comfortable buy a 50kg bag of rice, 10 liters of cooking oil and 5kg of Cow meat should not be discussed. Wages and inflation should be at least 2:1 in a country with reasonable leaders."

Rosie reacted:

"Omo this isn’t good o. Aren’t they considering the welfare of people?"

Omolowo Akande reacted:

"We are Long due for this seriously. A country with high cost of food inflation, high price on fuel, high electricity tariffs with no electricity, high price of house rent, no jobs opportunities, etc. I pray they don’t back up and we Able to achieve this."

Lizkid added:

"FG can do better what will take them to accept minimum wages of 100K? Let government officials cut down there wages too."

