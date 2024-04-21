A Nigerian man who recently booked Air Peace flight has called out the airline over his frustrating experience

In his Facebook post, he claimed that his flight was rescheduled three times with no accommodation provided for him

A Nigerian man, Tunde Felix Ogunrinde, has cried out online after booking a flight with Air Peace airline.

Tunde shared a photo from the airport and lamented over his experience with the airline.

Tunde says flight was rescheduled thrice

In his Facebook post, the young man claimed that his flight was rescheduled three times with no accommodation provided.

Tunde Felix further noted that he's reconsidering his loyalty to the airline after his experience with them.

"AIR PEACE. I can not believe the absolute incompetence of Air Peace! My flight was rescheduled not once, not twice, but thrice! And to top it off, my return flight was delayed for hours with the excuse of a "technical fault."

"No accommodation provided, nothing! This is beyond unacceptable. How can a supposedly reputable airline have such disregard for their passengers' time and convenience? I've always supported Air Peace, but after this debacle, I'm seriously reconsidering my loyalty.

"It's either a blatant lack of capability or just sheer incompetence. Either way, it's inexcusable! This is flight P47424 and flight P47427.

"Lagos to Kano 15th April 2024, Kano to Lagos 17th April 2024. For the outbound flight, the flight was due to leave at 20:40pm to Lagos was moved to 4:20am!! We finally left at 4:40am. Still making my way home!"

Reactions as man calls out Air Peace

Nigerians stormed the comments section to share their thoughts about the post.

Okechukwu Ubah said:

"Wait a minute! The flight was moved to 4.20 am? From 8.40 pm? It’s very hard to be at peace with Air Peace!"

Appolo Goma reacted:

"I been warn you say if no be first flight no try Air Peace, Pele my guy."

Tola said:

"Still thanking God for journey mercies. Shows the hype is international and not local. If care is not taken it will catch up with their international flights. Naija to the world bro."

Ada Duruh added:

"Sorry about that bro! This is not a good one for air peace. They need to step up their game locally even as they focus on their international route. It’s an all inclusive service at all times. Service deliver is keen!"

Man who flew with Air Peace speaks

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man, Okikiola Ayoade Ojetayo, was among the first Nigerians on Air Peace flight to London.

Speaking about his journey with Air Peace, Okikiola expressed his fulfilment, noting that he had a perfect experience.

