A Nigerian gentleman supported the Nigerian Labour Congress’ industrial action, stating it was a beneficial step for those earning lower wages

He revealed that his primary concern during the strike was the impact of a potential wage increase on government-employed street cleaners

The gentleman expressed that it would be a significant source of joy for him to witness the street sweepers potentially earning N100,000

A man from Nigeria recently showed his support for the strike called by the Nigerian Labour Congress.

He believes that this strike is a positive step, especially for people who don’t earn much money.

Man speaks on minimum wage. Photo credit: LollyPeezle. For illustration purposes. Depicted persons not related.

Source: TikTok

He shared that he is particularly interested in how the strike might lead to higher pay for those who clean the streets and work for the government.

He said that it would make him very happy to see these street cleaners get a salary increase to N100,000 because of the strike.

According to @lollypeezle, this pay raise would make a big difference in the lives of these hardworking individuals.

@elonmuskofabuja said:

“Most of you supporting NLC on 494k minimum wage don't know it's implications on the economy. Such increase can lead to higher production costs, which may result in: - Higher prices for goods and services (inflation) - Reduced purchasing power of the naira - Potential devaluation of the currency - Unintended economic consequences.”

@Mr_Xiety:

“No dey talk nonsense abeg.. There are countries with higher minimum wage with lower inflation so what are you capping??”

@Blessed75013068:

“Ode 100k deh okay. What about mnisters and senators salary? E no cause infla wo bro sharrap.”

@WazobiaYar:

“Mr we all know 494k is not reasonable but FG should be reasonable with their proposals...not 60k for a family of 4?”

