Ahead of Saturday's epic UEFA Champions League final clash between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund, a white man has given his prediction

The white man who had accurately predicted football matches in the past stated what the final score would be, the name of the goal scorer and player of the match

The 2023/2024 season's Champions League final will be played at the iconic Wembley Stadium as Dortmund seek to cause a major upset against 14-time champions Real Madrid

A white man, @callum_wm, has predicted the scoreline of the UEFA Champions League final match between Spanish giants Real Madrid and German side Borussia Dortmund, scheduled for Saturday, June 1, at Wembley Stadium.

@callum_wm gave his prediction in a TikTok video, which got people talking.

The white man named the scorer of the UCL final. Photo Credit: Zac Goodwin, TikTok/@callum_wm

Source: Getty Images

UEFA Champions League prediction

In the TikTok video, @callum_wm, who had accurately predicted matches in the past, said Real Madrid would win by a goal to nil to become a historic 15-time champion.

Callum went further to name Real Madrid's midfielder Jude Bellingham as the only scorer of the match.

He added that Real Madrid's central midfielder Federico Santiago Valverde Dipetta would emerge as the player of the match.

Legit.ng had reported the teams with the most Champions League final losses.

Watch the video below:

Callum's Champions League final prediction stirs reactions

Sq said:

"This is realistic other then Bellingham scoring."

Sjr said:

"Question is does he celebrate because it’s his former club but also it’s the final."

KCSM-WORTHY said:

"I swear all champions league finals in recent years have been 1:0."

MESSI4K said:

"If Dortmund win the champion league they will win 20M euros.

"But if real Madrid win.

"Dortmund will take 25m euros from Madrid because of Jude Bellingham."

Hids said:

"Can see this happening! But, would say either Vini or Rodrygo to score."

Seven_sly said:

"This is so realistic and likely to happen."

:D_editz said:

"What if Dortmund saves football?"

Kaka predicts Champions League final winner

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that former Real Madrid star Kaka had predicted the winner of the Champions League final.

Kaka praised Real Madrid's spectacular season and expressed his belief in their victory, as fans eagerly anticipate an exciting match between these two top-tier teams.

Kaka, who played for Real Madrid from 2009 to 2013, voiced his excitement and optimism regarding his former team's chances.

Proofreading by Nkem Ikeke, journalist and copy editor at Legit.ng.

Source: Legit.ng